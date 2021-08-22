New Fortnite Rick and Morty Skin Pays Tribute to Season 10

✖

The Fortnite Item Shop has been updated with a new Rick and Morty skin, or more specifically, a Morty skin. Earlier this year, Fortnite x Ricky and Morty commenced with a Rick skin that proved quite popular. Now, a couple of months later, it's Morty's turn to become a Fortnite character. Like all premium crossover skins, Morty is a legendary skin, which means he will cost you a healthy amount of V-Bucks. That said, to celebrate the skin's release, Fortnite did a little something special with the promotional video.

Like other crossover skins of this caliber, Epic Games promoted it with a special promotional video akin to a commercial. That said, in the promotional video for Morty, it stuck in a reference only those who were playing the game pre-Chapter 2 will understand.

More specifically, in the video, which you can check out below, Epic Games calls back to the Season 10 (Season X) trailer and the B.R.U.T.E, which was introduced in Season 10 and then removed from the game for Chapter 2. In fact, the promotional video is more or less a one-for-one of the trailer, but rather than a B.R.U.T.E, it's Morty in his mech.

Awww geez Rick. Morty has arrived on the Island. But he didn't come unarmed.https://t.co/OkeAfw19cG pic.twitter.com/J06lSJKwQf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2021

As you would expect, some Fortnite fans have taken this as a tease that the B.R.U.T.E is being brought back, but this is a huge stretch. This is no doubt a reference, and a clever one at that, but it's certainly not a tease of any sorts.

They knew what did here pic.twitter.com/7jWpuYSMRp — VakaVG  (@VakaVG) August 22, 2021

Fortnite is available for free via the Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game -- including the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.