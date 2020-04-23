Fortnite Fans Loved the Travis Scott Concert Event
While Fortnite has its share of detractors, the game has clearly become something of a cultural sensation. The latest evidence of this comes in the form of the game's newest concert event, featuring Travis Scott. The first of Scott's in-game concerts has just wrapped up, and Fortnite players really seemed to enjoy the show. With social distancing making it impossible for people to attend festivals and concerts at the moment, it seems that the event couldn't have come at a better time! Fortunately, those who missed the show will have a few more opportunities to check it out over the weekend.
Did you watch the Travis Scott in-game concert? What did you think of the latest Fortnite event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what Fortnite fans thought about the Travis Scott in-game concert!
People really seemed to enjoy the show!
Bro congrats on that wtf that was amazing— scorpo 🌍☄️💕®️ (@uzi310794) April 23, 2020
Fans were shocked a concert in a video game could be this fun.
trav can put on a show in real life and in a damn game! go ahead goat! @trvisXX— connor_loeb (@connorloeb69) April 23, 2020
Most fans preferred it to the last Fortnite concert.
New music
Insane visuals
I ain't got lie
The awesome was lit
Travis bringing the rage to fortnite
Travis scott Concert >>>>>>marshmellos— 🔥🔗 (@bryxx) April 23, 2020
Some wished it had been longer, though.
The Travis Scott was definitely better than marshmellos , just wish it was longer— Valakz 👹 (@Valxkzz) April 23, 2020
Few Fortnite events have received this strong a consensus.
the travis scott event.. OMFG LIKE IM SHOOK-— 𝐒𝐤𝐲𝐞 (@PXRPLE_SKYES) April 23, 2020
Even people that don't care for Fortnite seemed to enjoy it!
Not the biggest Fortnite fan but props where it’s due, the graphics on Travis Scott’s concert were absolutely insane— Varun (@spikyskunk) April 23, 2020
Seems like this one is gonna be hard to top.
@trvisXX best event ever— Rhiton (@CodeRhitonYT) April 23, 2020
Video games really seem to be helping people, right now.
Not gonna lie. During this quarantine I don’t have much to look forward to. But @FortniteGame and @trvisXX absolutely killed it and I’m glad I had at least that to look forward to. It was insane.— xDarmani (@xxDarmani) April 23, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.