Fortnite Fans Loved the Travis Scott Concert Event

While Fortnite has its share of detractors, the game has clearly become something of a cultural sensation. The latest evidence of this comes in the form of the game's newest concert event, featuring Travis Scott. The first of Scott's in-game concerts has just wrapped up, and Fortnite players really seemed to enjoy the show. With social distancing making it impossible for people to attend festivals and concerts at the moment, it seems that the event couldn't have come at a better time! Fortunately, those who missed the show will have a few more opportunities to check it out over the weekend.

Did you watch the Travis Scott in-game concert? What did you think of the latest Fortnite event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what Fortnite fans thought about the Travis Scott in-game concert!