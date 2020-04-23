Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical Event: Here's What Happened (Video)

After weeks of leaks, and days of anticipation, the Fortnite astronomical event -- also known as the in-game Travis Scott concert -- went down in the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile battle royale game in front of millions of players in-game, and even more watching via stream. Expectations going into the concert were that it could fail miserably, but it didn't. In fact, judging by the reaction of players across the Internet, it was one of the game's best events yet.

As for the event itself, it was literally a Travis Scott concert, but in Fortnite. During it, Travis Scott become Godzilla-sized and performed a psychedelic concert for players, full of explosions, special effects, and much more. Meanwhile, it looks like in addition to some brand new music, Travis Scott's virtual figure performed some of his well known bangers.

At one point, the concert went underwater, which premiered the game's new gameplay mechanic: underwater swimming. However, it's unclear if this feature is just for the event or a permanent addition to the battle royale title.

(Photo: Epic Games)

Compared to the game's previous in-game concert, which featured popular DJ Marshmello, the new event was packed full of much more production value. It wasn't just an in-game concert, but one of the game's craziest events to date that took players under the water, through space, and much more.

The concert was nearly 10 minutes long, so obviously all of this is just the cliff notes. If you want to check out the event in its entirety, you can do so below, courtesy of YouTuber Yung Chip:

Fortnite is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the game -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_. What did you think of Fortnite's latest event? Did it live up to the hype or should Epic Games give up on trying to put on in-game concerts?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.