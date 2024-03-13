Fortnite Festival Reveals Classic Fender Guitars and New Music Tracks

Fortnite Festival players will soon be able to rock out using a pair of classic guitars from Fender. Later today, the Fortnite Item Shop will be updated with both the Stratocaster Guitar and Precision Bass. The two options will go live at 8 p.m. ET, and will each be offered in three different finishes. The Stratocaster Guitar will come in Black, Fiesta Red and Lake Placid Blue, while the Precision Bass will be offered in Black, Buttercream and Tidepool. In a press release, Epic Games talked about the partnership with Fender, and the company's dedication to music.

"Over the years, through numerous live in-game performances to music video debuts, Epic has shown that Fortnite and music go hand in hand. The latest partnership with Fender further solidifies the game's commitment to working with the most established and forward-thinking brands in music," the press release reads.

Images of the Stratocaster Guitar and Precision Bass can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Get ready to hit the stage in classic Fender style.



The legendary @Fender Stratocaster and Precision Bass make their debut in the Shop tonight! pic.twitter.com/lYB2QbE37B — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) March 13, 2024

Fortnite Festival Guitar Compatibility

Unfortunately, while these in-game guitars are coming soon, there's still no word on exactly when Fortnite Festival will be adding support for actual guitar controllers. Since the game's release back in December, Epic Games and Harmonix have been telling fans that support is coming for plastic instrument peripherals; as of right now, the only option is to play Fortnite Festival using a traditional controller. Harmonix has no plans on releasing its own guitar controller (as it did for both Guitar Hero and Rock Band), but PDP will be releasing a new option called the Riffmaster this spring. The Riffmaster will support both Fortnite Festival and Rock Band 4, but there's no telling if guitar compatibility will even be live by the time the controller launches!

In addition to the Riffmaster, Fortnite Festival will also support previous guitar controller options. In an interview with Game Informer last year, Harmonix's Alex Rigopolous said that the developer plans "to support as many legacy peripherals as we possibly can." It remains to be seen exactly how far back that will go, but it would be nice if players could use controllers they already have!

New Fortnite Festival Tracks

In addition to the new guitars, Fortnite Festival players can look forward to a batch of new music tracks this week:

Darude- Sandstorm

DMX- X Gon' Give it to Ya

Jimmy Eat World- The Middle

Juice World- Lucid Dreams

Juice World with Marshmello – Come & Go

Katy Perry- Firework

Pink- So What

Saint John- Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Unlike the guitars, these new songs will not be available until Thursday, so anyone that does purchase one of these Fenders will have to play some of the music that's already available in the game.

Do you plan on buying either of these Fender Guitars from the Item Shop later today? Have you been enjoying Fortnite Festival so far? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!