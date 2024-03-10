Fortnite Is Getting Another Star Wars Crossover With Upcoming Weapon

A new crossover with Star Wars is on the horizon for Fortnite. At this point in time, Star Wars is no stranger to being represented heavily in Star Wars. Characters such as Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, and a litany of others have all landed in Epic's battle royale shooter at one instance or another over the past few years. Now, this collaboration is set to deepen further with a new weapon that will be available for use later in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Discovered via datamining in the wake of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 going live, it was learned that a Wookiee Bowcaster weapon is poised to appear in the game soon. This gun is the primary one used by Wookiees in the Star Wars universe and happens to pack quite a punch. Based on what we've seen so far of the weapon in action, which you can see in the video below from @notkrae, the Wookiee Bowcaster can be charged up to fire a powerful shot at foes. Again, it's not known exactly when this gun will be added to Fortnite, but it's addition is expected at some point in this current season.

Upcoming weapon (currently unfinished, still in early stages)



"Wookie Bowcaster" pic.twitter.com/M1hxDcQR9Q — notkrae (@notkrae) March 8, 2024

Given that the Wookiee Bowcaster is now known to be coming to Fortnite, it might make sense for another major Star Wars figure to release alongside the weapon. Specifically, the character Chewbacca is one of the most popular in all of Star Wars and has yet to come to Fortnite. Given that the Bowcaster is Chewbacca's main weapon that is used in the Star Wars films, Epic might look to add the beloved Wookiee in tandem with his gun of choice. This is nothing more than speculation for the time being, though, and shouldn't be taken as a guarantee.

For the time being, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 just started at the end of this past week and is set to run until the end of May. This current season centers heavily around Greek mythology with its Battle Pass giving out skins tied to Zeus, Hades, Poseidon, and many others. Later in Chapter 5 Season 2, Korra from The Legend of Korra is set to become unlockable and may be joined by numerous other additions from Avatar: The Last Airbender.