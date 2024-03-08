Fortnite x Legend of Korra Skin: Quests, Mythics, and How You Can Unlock It

Fortnite's new Chapter 5 Season 2 content has started trickling out on Friday with a Legend of Korra skin confirmed to be among the other mythical skins and other cosmetics planned for the season. Epic Games showed off our first look at one part of the Legend of Korra crossover – the Korra skin itself – as well as a what looks like it'll be a mythic item allowing players to waterbend just like Korra. But even when players make it through the planned downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and get through the queue to get into the game, Korra won't be available just yet.

So, when can you unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite? From the looks of it, the skin won't be live until a later date as part of a mid-season set of quests with the Korra skin and more earned as rewards. Thankfully, some datamining efforts have shed some light on what players can expect from those unlocks,

Fortnite's Legend of Korra Skin

Our first look at the Legend of Korra skin in Fortnite came from the launch trailer for Chapter 5 Season 2 which showed highlights of some of the skins that players would see throughout the season. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is broadly centered around Greek legends like Poseidon, Medusa, and more, but the "Myths & Mortals" theme leaves room for other atypical legends like Korra to be added to the game.

At around the 1:09 mark in the trailer above, you can see the Korra skin coming to Fortnite as well as a preview of what'll likely be Korra's waterbending mythic. Those sorts of mythic items sometimes associated with different licensed characters are free to be used by anyone who grabs them, though it's too early to know what this mythic will be like beyond it being based around water.

How to Unlock Korra in Fortnite

So, when can you actually get this Legend of Korra skin in Fortnite? Unfortunately for Fortnite players, it's looking like it's not one that's going to be available right when you get into the game. Given the uniqueness of the skin and the fact that it's a licensed one, it makes sense that it'd be separated from the battle pass as a whole, and based on some datamining we've seen on Friday, it seems that's the case.

Epic Games said in a blog post the skin would be unlockable "later in the season," and according to Fortnite insider iFireMonkey, it seems as though the quests associated with the skin will be available starting on April 2nd. Like other premium skins with their own quests, this one will apparently require players to own the battle pass before they can take on the challenge.

The Korra Quests are set to release April 2nd. pic.twitter.com/cPxEm9B12R — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 8, 2024

The way these quests typically work is players have to complete a series of tasks before they can get the Korra skin, but other rewards are earned along the way. iFireMonkey also added that there are supposedly going to be 12 different unlocks associated with Korra which'll likely be back blings, emotes, and other cosmetics. Like other Fortnite skins that make their way into different Fortnite spinoffs, the skin will apparently also be getting its own LEGO Fortnite version, too.