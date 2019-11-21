Fortnite’s New Fishing Contest Rewards Players With Skins and Real Trophies

Fortnite hasn’t had one of its recurring community contests in a while, but that’s changing this week when the Fortnite Fishing Frenzy Contest begins. The contest that’ll start on Friday will be centered around the game’s relatively new fishing mechanic and will task players with catching as many fish as possible during a single match throughout the duration of the competition. Winners of the various categories will receive real-life Llama Trophies while people who catch the coveted Mythic Goldfish will get a pickaxe skin that sounds like it’ll be quite rare.

Epic Games announced its plans for the fishing contest this week and said the competition would begin on November 22nd. The competition is split between regions and divided even further into separate categories for the contest which means that more than a few players will get the trophies, but they’ll still only be a small percentage of the number of players that’ll compete. Only one person can win each category in their respective server, but the Bottom Dweller Pickaxe skin is up for grabs for anyone who can catch the Mythic Goldfish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To participate in the fishing contest, all you have to do is hop into a core mode (Solos, Duos, or Squads), grab a fishing rod, and start fishing. The goal is to reel in enough fish during a single match to win one of the four main categories. This contest runs until November 24th, so even if you can’t partake right when it starts, you’ve got time to catch up and catch fish.

Below is a breakdown of all the different categories and what players stand to win from catching fish. The bottom contest category called “Getting Hooked on Fishing” promises a spray to anyone who at least gives the contest a shot.

A new friend arrives to the battle… Triggerfish presents the first ever #FortniteFishingFrenzy this weekend! The event kicks off at 8AM ET tomorrow, November 22. Find out how you could win your very own Llama Trophy in our blog: https://t.co/yAh55a7ihn pic.twitter.com/fS5Vlo3mgE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2019

Top Angler

Catch the most fish in a single match during the competition

One champion per regional server

Awarded an engraved Llama Trophy

Small Fry Champion

Catch the most Small Fry during the competition

One champion per regional server

Awarded an engraved Llama Trophy

Flopper Champion

Catch the most Floppers during the competition

One champion per regional server

Awarded an engraved Llama Trophy

Slurpfish Champion

Catch the most Slurpfish during the competition

One champion per regional server

Awarded an engraved Llama Trophy

Mythic Goldish = Instant Prize

Anyone that catches the Mythic Goldfish will receive a Bottom Dweller Pickaxe!

Getting Hooked on Fishing

Anyone that participates during the competition window will get the Play to Win spray

Use a Fishing Rod during the contest times

Start Date: Friday, November 22 at 8am ET

End Date: Sunday, November 24 at 8pm ET

The full rules for the competition can be seen on Epic Games’ site.