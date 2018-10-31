‘Fortnite’: Epic Games Teases Fortnitemares Grand Finale

The Fortnite Halloween event is coming to a close but in true Epic Games fashion, Fortnitemares is expected to go out with a bang. The studio took to their Twitter account to clue fans in on a one-time only event, here’s what you need to know:

Fortnitemares in Battle Royale ends on Sunday, November 4 at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. Finish your Fortnitemares Challenges by then to unlock the Dark Engine Glider. Login early and be in-match to witness the one-time event which starts at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. pic.twitter.com/6lBVC4REyS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 31, 2018

We don’t know what the event will be but given that the mystery cube dubbed Kevin has continued to wreck havoc across the map since the beginning of Season 6, we can only imagine that the “epic” event will have to do with that.

The last big event Fortnite players had was a rocket that changed the game in big ways last season, and you can’t forget about those portals! These types of events always vary but they are always worth hopping in a match for.

Fortnitemares is now live and ready for Fortnite players to enjoy on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. The event will end when the special event kicks off so if you haven’t completed those Halloween challenges, now is the time to do just that!

“During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale,” boasts the latest blog from Epic Games. “There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

Thoughts on the new Halloween event so far?