Fortnite’s Latest Free Twitch Prime Loot Revealed, Available Now

If you’re a Twitch Prime subscriber, then you’re already aware of some of the free goodies you’re able to get through the service, including free monthly games and downloadable content for AAA titles. But now you’ve got another little bonus waiting for you in the form of a special loot pack for Fortnite.

The streaming channel revealed the bonus earlier today which is now available for subscribers free of charge. It introduces four special items that you can add to your inventory and use however you wish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All you need to do is access the items tab in your Twitch icon bar and you should be able to see and add the Fortnite loot to your collection. Then you’ll see it the next time you start up the game no matter which version you own.

As far as the four items you can acquire in the loot package, you can see them below.

First up is the Battle Royale Trailblazer Outfit. This is a great looking outfit with camouflage pants, cool muscle shirt and matching helmet with goggles, making you look like a badass wherever you go.

Matching the outfit is the Battle Royale True North Back Bling, a backpack that’s also colored in camouflage with enough room for whatever stuff you might have on your person.

Want to show off some outrageous new dance moves? The Battle Royale Freestylin’ Emote will fit the bill, letting you mix it up with your steps while you fight your way to a Victory Royale.

And, of course, there’s a new axe. The Battle Royale Tenderizer Pickaxe looks like a great resourcing tool with a nice flat edge and a slick metallic build.

Again, all of these items are yours for free if you’re a Twitch subscriber but the offer won’t last for long. Hurry over and grab yours while you can! There is the possibility that we’ll see yet another loot pack released in the future, so keep your eye out for that!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and mobile. It also recently released for Nintendo Switch if you want to take that route, since it’s become quite popular.