Fortnite Brings Back Fortnitemares With a Twist

Fortnite has officially brought back Fortnitemares, its spooky Halloween-themed event, for another round. Developer Epic Games announced that Fortnitemares will run from today, October 21st, through November 3rd. All of the usual additions are here like themed weapons and special challenges for unlockable items, but the real star of the show is Shadow Midas and the Nitemare Royale.

"Shadow Midas and his reawakened Henchmen have reclaimed what was once The Agency. During Fortnitemares, you’ll follow in their phantom footsteps and haunt your adversaries on the Island," the event's description reads in part. "After being eliminated in Solo, Duos, or Squads, return to battle as a Shadow for your shot at a Nitemare Royale. Join fellow Shadows to defeat survivors by using your otherworldly abilities, like possessing the body of vehicles…"

You can check out the new trailer for Fortnitemares: Midas' Revenge below:

Vengeance is a dish best... served... GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself. Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

As noted above, the new Fortnitemares only runs through November 3rd. Fortnite itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

