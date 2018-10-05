‘Fortnite’ Hockey Is Now A Thing

Fortnite players are a creative bunch, and given the sheer magintude of their numbers, it seems like almost everyday they are doing something new and cool with the game. The latest thing: Fortnite hockey, or perhaps Fortnite ice soccer depending on how you want to look at it.

That’s right, a Reddit user has posted a new video showing them and a friend playing what is basically hockey in a Playground session of Fortnite via the Sports Complex indoor soccer field and the new chiller traps, which were recently added to the game.

The idea seems to be a real hit with the Fortnite community, as the post on Reddit already has 5,000 votes up in less than nine hours.

One Reddit user in the comments suggested they add some bouncers and impulses into the mix, which sounds like it would add further mobility to the game, or as another user puts it, make it more like the Fortnite version of Rocket League.

Recreating the game during a match of Fortnite would be nearly impossible, given just how many chillers you would need to collect, plus all the default skins out there that would hear fun from a mile away and come and ruin it. But it’s easy to do in the game’s Playground Mode. All you need to is find a friend to join in, otherwise it’s going to be a pretty depressing match of hockey.

