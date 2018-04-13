Fortnite Hotfix Patch Notes Following Major Server Outage

This week has been one for the books over at Epic Games after their major patch for Fortnite went live. The problems the dev team faced were so bad, that they were forced to shut down their servers entirely while they scrambled to find a fix. Luckily, everything was made right and they were able to correct the issue. Hopefully, it’s in the past and the next huge patch doesn’t upset the overall balance of the Fortnite universe again because … wow, it was intense.

The latest patch is significantly smaller because it’s not meant to be a huge content drop, but to instead focus on specific player-reported issues. Both Save the World and Battle Royale modes were given a few key fixes, check out what was targeted in the official hotfix notes below:

Save the World Bug Fixes:

‘Building Edit’ hotkey can be bound to keys other than ‘G’

We’re changing the Mini-Boss Mission Alerts for Canny and Twine back to their pre v3.5 state.

‘Repair the Shelter’ objective now activates when you interact with the control panel rather than be based on proximity to the objective.

Granted all players two free Spring Llamas (can be found in the Loot tab). We’ve changed the way we convert event tickets. Players get 1 event Llama per 1000 tickets and 1 Llama for any tickets left over. (Example) If you have 5 tickets left at the end of the event, you still get 1 free event Llama.



Battle Royale Bug Fixes:

‘Building Edit’ hotkey can be bound to keys other than ‘G’

Fixed an issue where players could fire weapons before the equip animation had finished, if they were sprinting.

Fixed several client crashes that were related to the new Replay System.

Fixed an issue that broke player’s walking/sprinting animations if they were firing a Guided Missile while walking/sprinting.

Luckily, this update required no downtime so players could get down on some of the new features the game now has like Replay and the Week 8 Challenges. And in case you missed it, Epic Games is also offering free in-game loot for players as an apology for all of the issues this week. Here’s what they had to say:

“It’s been no secret that over the past 24 hours we’ve been experiencing issues with our services that have prevented many of you from playing Battle Royale and Save the World. We’re sorry. We know how frustrating this has been.

We messed up here. As thanks for being awesome and patient, we’re doing the following:

For Battle Royale players, this weekend we’ll be offering a Back Bling gift that you can pick up in the store for free.

For our Save the World folks, this weekend we will be offering a Troll Stash Llama in the store for free.

Next week, we will be granting a pack of Battle Stars to our Battle Royale players and Seasonal Gold to the Save the World players. This will require brief additional downtime, so we will be including it as a part of our planned update next week.

We’ll have a detailed postmortem of this week’s issues, and more information about how we will improve services for you in the future. Look for this later next week.”

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices.