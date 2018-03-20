Fortnite Hotfix Reduces Building Resources Gained in Blitz Mode

A hotfix update is going out for Fortnite that reduces the amount of resources the amount of resources players receive from floor loot and basic resource farming.

The new limited time mode offers much faster matches compared to the typical Fortnite Battle Royale mode with a 15-minute time limit in place and increased resource gain, but Epic Games said that the initial increase in the resource gain rate was “a bit too abundant.”

“Having tons of resources is a blast, and our goal with the mode was to make it easier to gain resources due to the storm moving in so much faster,” Epic Games said on Reddit after announcing the hotfix. “We believe that our initial resource numbers were a bit too abundant, and are making this adjustment to ensure there is still some risk/reward when farming in Blitz.”

In the hotfix that will be released today, according to the Reddit post made a few hours ago, the resources in Blitz will be changed in the following ways.

Changes:

Floor loot resources reduced from 100 to 60.

Farming resources increase reduced from 200% to 150%.

When asked to explain the changes in greater detail, Epic Games said that the buffed resource rate “made gathering resources a little too trivial.” The goal with this hotfix is to make the risks and rewards of building in Blitz more evident, according to Epic Games. Epic added that an eye would be kept on the game mode after the changes but said that resources should still be plentiful.

Another idea was also suggested by Epic Games that should interest players even after the latest limited time game mode is gone. Epic Games provided some context for the building materials discussion and added that an increase in materials earned in default modes is also being considered.

“For some context – we also are considering a slight increase to material gathering to the default modes, and by playing with different gather rates in the LTM it allows us to gather a lot of data about how that impacts gameplay. If you have feedback regarding this, please let us know.”

A quick look at the responses to the Epic Games comment shows that many players appear to be in agreement with the default mode change, though several emphasized that the increase should be a “slight” one as mentioned to avoid having massive fortresses available on demand.