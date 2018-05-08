Fortnite: Infinity Gauntlet Full Trailer Revealed

It’s time to harness the power of the Infinity stones and become the Thanos you were always meant to be … at least in the world of Fortnite. Yesterday news broke that the most amazing mash-up yet was coming to the record-breaking Battle Royale title, making the record-breaking Avengers film a perfect fit. Now the terms of Battle Royale are deadlier than ever, but before you can weild unlimited power – you have to find the thing first.

If you want to see the Infinity Gauntlet in action, we have out first footage of a Fortnite player finding it and transforming into Thanos! You can watch that here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

So how did this mashup even come to be? Marvel is a pretty difficult license to get a hold of, and one that many are looking to getting their hands on. Epic Games not only got it, but with ease, because apparently The Russo brothers are huge fans of the online shooter:

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.

This is a collaborative experiment between friends from start to finish.”

It’s easily a testament to how insanely popular this title is, and really does kind of make you scoff at those that keep saying “It’ll be dead in two months.” Those two months have come and gone quite a few times, and it only seems to be growing in popularity. There’s no way this is going to be the apex and makes us genuinely curious to see what else this developer team has in store for future collaborations. With a constant rotation of Limited Time Events, new heroes, cosmetics, and most recently – map changes, we can’t see the Fortnite hype dying down anytime soon.