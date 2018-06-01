Fortnite: How to Activate the Disco Ball Dance Challenge

The latest Fortnite update is now live and there are tons of reasons for both Battle Royale and Save the World fans to be excited! Between the additively fun shopping cart additions, to the awesome new datamined cosmetics, there’s a lot of ‘new’ in the latest title from Epic Games. While many are getting down on the latest features, many are scurrying to finish out this week’s challenges. We previously touched on a super easy way to nab free battle points, but don’t forget to get those disco pants on!

As seen in the video above, if you dance on all four of the tiles in the Factory, a special effect will be triggered making it even easier to lose yourself in that disco fever! Unfortunately there is no gear drop for activating the hidden feature, but you do get to show off those sweet, sweet dance moves – and that’s something!

Though this can be activated by hooking up with randoms, your best bet is to squad up with friends. You know, so you don’t get shot. Once the deed is done, the disco ball will drop and shenanigans can be had by all four participants.

In other “new” news, did you check out the latest cosmetic items that were datamined this morning? You can see them in all of their image glory right here but it definitely carries on the superheroes/villains theme with the addition of SPOOOOOORTS. New backbling, pickaxes – even emotes.The basketball themed gear is live now in the shop, and the others are sure to become available soon!

is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. It will also be coming to Android, though an official date has not been set at this time. Hopefully as we near E3 we will get an official launch date soon! Until then, enjoy the latest patch and happy gaming!

