Fortnite: How to Complete the “Search a Chest, Ammo Box, & Supply Drop In a Single Match” Challenge

The final week before Season 5 is here in Fortnite, and Week 10’s challenges have officially arrived. From skydiving through rings, to searching “between movie titles,” there are more than enough tasks players can complete in addition to their fight for that Victory Royale.

As rifts continue to claim more and more areas of the map, it’s time for Battle Pass owners to drop down once more with purpose in order to earn experience and those coveted Battle Stars. That being said, the “Search a Chest, Ammo Box, and Supply Drop” challenge is a little different than the rest simply because it’s not like our other guides where we can just share with you a screenshot of the map and say ‘go here.’ This one is both simplistic and challenging all at the same time, mostly because these items are everywhere but the timeline is strict.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What makes this particular challenge difficult is that the Supply Drops are a little harder to find. Once the ammo and the chest has looted, finding that Supply Drop remains the biggest pain about this particular challenge. Finding one in itself is a feat, finding one before getting sniped is quite another.

The good news is that the chests and ammo are literally everywhere – you could quite honestly just trip and fall right into one. Supply Drops are more random, which means a little more strategy is key, especially with the time limitation of being within a “single match.” My advice? Find the other two first and then head into the circle. Take high ground, if you can, and watch for a drop. Once dropped, being at a high ground vantage point will come in handy.

Sight the drop, head for the drop, and know that pretty much every other player will also be bee-lining for the same item. Play a defensive game, and an efficient one, and you’ll be able to collect this Battle Star with ease. If you know how to build, that will also help for a trust escape!

Ready to take on everything Epic Games has tasked players with for the new week? Here are the rest of the challenges:

Search Chests in Junk Junction (7)

Deal damage to opponents structures (5000)

Search a Chest, Ammo Box, & Supply Drop in a single match (3)

Skydive through floating Rings (20)

Search between movie titles (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate Opponents (10) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Fatal Fields (3) (HARD)

Complete all of the above challenges to unlock a special reward, those Battle Stars definitely pay off when looking to maximize your loot. If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play.

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. And don’t forget to check out the latest patch for the game, which is now live.