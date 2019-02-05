‘Fortnite’: How to Fully Unlock Prisoner Skin, Key and Campfire Locations

When Epic Games first revealed their new Prisoner skin, Fortnite players were instantly intrigued by the transition from ice to fire. Now that the cosmetic item is available in the battle royale game, many are seeking to fully level up this progressive skin to reach its final form. In order to do just that, there are a few things you need to know about the campfires and keys.

Unlock the Prisoner

You can’t begin to progress the new skin if you don’t have the skin itself. In order to get this particular item, you’ll need to have completed all of week 9’s challenges and the secret battle star location. Luckily for you, we have guides to help!

To take him from his base form wrapped in chains, there are four stages to clear.

Stage 2: The Keys

The first key will be found where the prisoner was first freed in the Polar Peak castle upon a desk north of the mountain. In order to interact with this key however, you will need to have the prisoner skin equipped.

Stage 3: Campfires

Epic Games added environmental campfires with today’s update and these will be key (heh) to unlocking stage 3. Below is a map found on Reddit that has all of the campfire locations though be warned, they might not actually be active as a challenge until Thursday when week 10 kicks off:

Stage 4: Unknown

The fourth stage will likely not unlock until Week 10 begins this Thursday but we provide guides every Thursday morning on what and how to complete these challenges. If you want to clear the final step to unlocking the prisoner’s final form, keep it tuned in here and check back on Thursday morning to get that final instruction.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

