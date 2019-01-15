‘Fortnite’ Ice Storm Event Leaked As Iceberg Counts Down, Here’s What We Know About “Mooney”

The dataminers are definitely out in full force with Fortnite’s latest update and among the hidden cosmetic items, a new event code-named “Mooney” has been found. Given that challenges found are under the “Ice Storm” category, this makes the countdown timer on the iceberg in the map make much more sense.

According to the recent leaks found by the datamining community, this event will center around the Ice Sphere spotted just above Polar Peak. As far as what the new event will offer, it will reportedly include “Ice Legion” and a few other objectives for players to accomplish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will also include some form of an Ice King, as well as a new area of the map opened up:

BP_MooneyLoader.uasset has some interesting stuff “LoadMooneyMap”

“MooneyMap” Stuff to override the time References to Ice King and then an animation file TV warning is connected to mooney event Storm can be paused — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 15, 2019

Alongside the new files found, including a full-fledged animation, the above leaker also found something that connected to a previous Marshmello leak:

“Mooney” Event(?) Will post more pic.twitter.com/wsQPPfPqHc — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 15, 2019

With the apparent Ice Sphere preparing to break apart, the latest event details make a lot of sense. Given that the 14 Days of Fortnite challenges were met with a lot of success based on an active player count, the continued festivities would be smart for the team over at Epic Games.

As the counter on the iceberg in the map continues to count down, we wait. In the meantime, the latest update for Fortnite is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android players.\

[H/T FortniteNews]