‘Fortnite’ Players Can’t Stand the New Infinity Blade

The team over at Epic Games has just added the Infinity Blade into the world of Fortnite for a limited time and the powerful weapon is definitely a game changer. Unfortunately for some, many players feel that it changes the game a little too much and are calling for its removal.

You can see the Blade in action in the small clip below:

Following the new weapon’s inclusion, many are crying foul saying that it’s too OP for the base game and should instead be limited to a particular mode instead:

I think the new infinity blade should be in its own mode just like thanos mode because 400 hp with 50 hp generation instantly after an elim is a bit too much for players who are fighting the infinity blade specially with that mobility. #fortnite — Hussein (@HusseinGaming22) December 11, 2018

The Reddit community also chimed in with their own thoughts, saying that Epic Games could definitely stand to make a few balance changes to how the weapon in-game works:

It is important to note that the new weapon has only just arrived. It’s not uncommon for the studio to make changes based on fan feedback post-launch, so it’s very probable that we will see a hotflix deploy as early as today.

As for how the blade works currently in the game:

This Mythic melee weapon can be found on Polar Peak.

Primary Fire delivers a powerful sword slash. It deals big damage to enemies and destroys structures in one blow (75 damage to players).

Alternate Fire allows the player to leap great distances, destroying objects in its path. Upon landing, it delivers damage and a knock-up to nearby players (25 damage).

The wielder of the sword is also granted additional abilities: An increased pool of max Health and Shields (200 Health/200 Shields). Regeneration of effective Health over time up to max Health and Shields (1 HP per second). An instant burst of effective Health upon elimination of an enemy (50 HP). Increased movement speed (130%).

The first player to pull the Infinity Blade from its pedestal will be instantly healed to full Health and Shields.

If a player picks up the Infinity Blade, all other inventory items aside from building materials will be dropped.

When the wielder of the Infinity Blade picks up an item (aside from building materials), the Infinity Blade will be dropped.

The Infinity Blade will be dropped when the wielder is knocked out or eliminated.

Only one Infinity Blade will appear per match.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think about the Infinity Blade? Too OP, or the perfect challenge?