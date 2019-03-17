Another ‘Fortnite’ Instant Death Spot Discovered

The third instant death spot in Fortnite has been discovered. If you haven’t played the battle royale game in awhile, all you need to know is recently players have discovered spots on the map that, for whatever reason, instantly kill you. Two have been previously discovered, but it’s been a little bit since the second was found, leading some players to believe the issue was a thing of the past. That said, right on cue, a third spot was discovered this week.

The discovery was made by Reddit user “Charis38,” on Friday during a match of the battle royale game, when the Fortnite gods decided to punish the player for not having a kill yet, despite the game being half over. As you can see in the video below, enticed by the loot ahead, the Reddit user using the new hamster ball vehicle charged forward to see if there was anything of worth left behind, but once they reached the fallen loot, they died.

It looks like the Reddit user wasn’t the first one that game to come across the death spot, as that’s what likely happened to the player before them, which is why the loot is there. However, what makes the death odd is that the game actually says the player died from fall damage, which doesn’t make sense. In other words, this could simply be a bug, as players have reported something similar happening to them with balloons in the past.

That said, if it’s another instant death spot — which it appears to be — Epic Games will likely have it patched soon. The developer acted very quickly upon the previous two spots.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there.