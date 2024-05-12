Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Mystery Gift Distribution Features One of the Most Popular Pokemon Ever

A new Mystery Gift distribution is live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time around, players can get a Gyarados based on the one used by Melvin "Shaman" Keh. Shaman was the 2023 Singapore National Champion, so players can get an idea of how he managed to win it all. To get the Gyarados, players must use the code GYARAD0S2023SG. The code is good through June 30th, so players have more than a month to claim this one. Given how little time was offered for the last code distribution, that should be welcome news for a lot of players!

The Gyarados that players receive will come in a Cherish Ball and will have the original trainer "Sophia." This Gyarados has a Steel Tera type, and an Aguav Berry as a held item. It comes at level 50 and has the moves Waterfall, Thunder Wave, Taunt, and Protect. Players can assign it one of two different Ribbons; the Partner Ribbon gives it the title "Sophia's Gyarados" while the Battle Champion Ribbon confers the title "Gyarados the Battle Champion."

How to Redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get this Gyarados, players must access the Poke Portal from the game's Main Menu; Mystery Gift is the final option on the following screen. From there, players will select the second option, which is "Get with Code/Password." The game will then automatically save and connect to the internet. Immediately after, players will be prompted to enter the code. Mystery Gift codes never use the letter "O," so readers should note that part of the name "Gyarados" has been replaced with a zero. If the code has been entered correctly and is still live at the time of activation, the player will get a notification that they received "Sophia's Gyarados Gift." If the party is full, Gyarados can be found in the boxes.

Gyarados in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gyarados isn't exactly a difficult Pokemon to come by in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the Pokemon's longtime popularity with fans means that it's been available in a lot of games over the years. As such, this new Mystery Gift distribution won't appeal to some players. However, for those that follow the competitive side of Pokemon, these types of distributions can be pretty cool! It's interesting to see the different ways that champions craft their teams, and it could help players come up with their own strategy to win at various events. It's also a nice way for The Pokemon Company to pay tribute to the community; on Twitter, Shaman referred to the distribution as "an honor."

Are you planning to claim this Mystery Gift code? Do you like these kinds of distributions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

