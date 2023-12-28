Fortnite Brings Back Eleven from Stranger Things

The Fortnite Item Shop is constantly getting updated, and players have a limited amount of time to claim some skins before they leave. Thankfully, Epic Games has a tendency to bring popular designs back after a bit, and it seems that Eleven from Stranger Things is the latest example. The skin is available once again in the Item Shop, where it can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks. The Stranger Things bundle has also returned, and can be purchased for 2,500 V-Bucks. The bundle includes the skin as well as Steve's Bat, Eddie's Spear, and more.

Images of the skin and bundle were shared on Twitter by @ShiinaBR and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Stranger Things' Eleven has returned to the Item Shop!! 🔥



Use Code "Shiina" if you want to support me, thank you so much! ❤️ #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/zZZ1v6owxM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 28, 2023

Stranger Things x Fortnite

The Eleven skin first appeared in Fortnite last month, and has actually been seen in the Item Shop quite a few times since then. On social media, that's led to a bit of frustration, as many players would have preferred a design that wasn't offered so recently. It's impossible to say why this one was offered so many times over the last few weeks, but hopefully Epic Games will start to mix things up a little bit more. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets added to the Item Shop next!

Eleven is not the first Stranger Things character to appear in Fortnite; Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon both appeared in the game all the way back in 2019. There are still a number of other great characters from the show that could be added, including favorites like Steve Harrington, Jonathan Byers, and Nancy Wheeler. It remains to be seen whether any additional characters from the Netflix series will appear, but it's possible we could see more in time for Season 5 of the series, which is expected to begin production next month. Hopefully Stranger Things fans won't be kept waiting another four years between new skin releases!

Free Fortnite Skins

For the last two weeks, Fornite has been celebrating Winterfest 2023 with a bunch of free gifts. In total, 14 gifts are being made available, with each one releasing daily. These gifts include things like Back Blings, Contrails, and even two new skins! The skins in question include the Holiday Bushranger outfit and the Holiday Boxy outfit. While these free gifts were released one at a time, Epic Games allowed them to stack, so players did not have to claim them on each specific day they were released. All of these free items can be found in the game's Quests tab, and any unclaimed gifts can be obtained through January 2nd at 9 a.m. ET. Fortnite fans can still get them all, but they'll want to act quickly before they go away!

Are you excited to see Eleven's return to Fortnite? Are there are any other Stranger Things skins you want in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!