Stranger Things: Shawn Levy Confirms He's Returning for Final Season

Work on the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things is set to start early next year and now, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy confirms he'll be back for the final installment. Speaking with Deadline, Levy — who has directed episodes in every season of Stranger Things to date and is also a producer — said that he will be returning to work on the series even though he is also focused on the Deadpool threequel.

"Being a director every season on Stranger Things is a gift to me," Levy said. "It's part of my spiritual brotherhood with the Duffers, and. you better believe I'm going to step in and play my dual role as producer and director for a chunk of Season 5, as well."

Stranger Things' Final Season is Set to Be Huge

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer recently explained that the final season of the series mirrors its first — except that Season 5 is like Season 1 "on steroids."

"This season – it's like season one on steroids," Duffer recently told The Guardian of the show's final season. "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here."

What Do We Know About Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season in 2024.