Fortnite x Stranger Things Skins Now Live

Epic Games has been teasing a crossover between their hit battle royale game and Netflix‘s Stranger Things for some time now, with more and more evidence coming to light over the past week. Earlier today, skins for both Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon leaked, because why wait for them to be released. That said, we’ve already known about the crossover, with Epic officially announcing it before the leak, but it was unknown when everything would go down. Luckily, the wait has not been long as the Stranger Things skins are now live in Fortnite.

In a pair of tweet released from the official Fortnite account, we get a look at both Hopper and the Demogorgon, but there is an additional item that was not included in the leak. The new Vine Wrap includes some creepy moving vines that look straight out of the Upside Down and is surely a must-have for any fan of the popular Netflix series. Check them out for yourself below.

It will be interesting to see how this collaboration evolves over the coming weeks. Will there be additional skins based on the characters from the popular show? Are they going to add bikes to Fortnite and make some people miss Radical Heights? Will there be a new LTM based on Stranger Things? There are plenty of possibilities, but it just is not know at this time what Epic Games has up their sleeves.

Of course, this isn’t the only crossover between Fortnite and another popular series from a different medium. John Wick is in the game, Marvel has teamed up with Epic on more than one occasion to bring some Avengers action to the mix, and we’ve even seen a collaboration with Michael Jordan. Either way, interesting times are ahead.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. There hasn’t been any word if there is going to be a Google Stadia port yet, but it is definitely possible. For more on the popular battle royale game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? What other sort of items or events would you like to see come from the collaboration between Fortnite and Stranger Things? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!