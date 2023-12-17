Fortnite: How to Get 14 Free Gifts

Fortnite's Winterfest 2023 event officially began a few days ago, and to celebrate the holidays, Epic Games is giving out a bunch of freebies that can be claimed within the game. During the event, players can expect to see a total of 14 free rewards, which come in the form of Ship It! Express gifts. Players can find these free rewards in the game's Quests tab, and players will be able to receive skins, gliders, and more. The skins include the new Winterfest Bushranger and Holiday Boxy outfits. The 14 gifts started on December 14th and will be released once a day.

It should be noted that these gifts stack, so if the player misses a day, it will still be there to claim the following day. That said, readers should keep in mind that all gifts must be claimed by January 2nd at 9 a.m. ET, so there is a bit of a time limit! So far, four gifts have been made available: Giftblade Back Bling, Gilded Back Bling, Holiday Boxy outfit, and Snowfaller Contrail. In addition to the traditional Holiday Boxy outfit design, there is also a LEGO Fortnite style available. Images of both designs can be found below.

(Photo: Epic Games)

Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Winterfest 2023 event has also seen the Fortnite debut of content based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Released in the Fortnite item shop on December 14th, the skins include designs based on Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael. A design based on Chanel 6 reporter April O'Neil was also released. While these skins were announced by Epic Games as part of the Winterfest celebration, they are not free items, and must be purchased using V-Bucks.

Unfortunately, there's been no news whether the game will add other characters based on the franchise. Shredder, Master Splinter, Bebop, Rocksteady, and Casey Jones would all seem like fitting additions, but for now, TMNT fans will just have to enjoy the skins currently available.

Fortnite Crossovers

Since Fortnite's debut in 2017, the game has featured content based on just about every major property in popular culture. Epic Games has managed to bring in skins based on franchises like Marvel, DC, G.I. Joe, Transformers and Family Guy; Fortnite has even managed to include designs based on properties owned by PlayStation and Xbox! However, one of the most notable holdouts has been Nintendo. Epic Games made headlines earlier this month when Saxs Persson told Axios that the company has been working behind the scenes to get Nintendo content into Fortnite. While no reason was given for Nintendo's hesitation, Persson said that "Nintendo has their strategy and we have our strategy." Some have interpreted this as a hesitation to seeing characters like Mario and Link using Fortnite weapons, or Nintendo not wanting its mascots on platforms like PlayStation and Xbox.

