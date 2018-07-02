Fortnite’s Latest Items Let You Play Detective

There has been some great gear introduced to Fortnite over the past few months, letting you dress as anything from a dinosaur (cue the “RARRRR!” calls) to a basketball star. But now the game is getting totally serious, as it’s going to allow you to put on your best impersonation of Sherlock Holmes.

In a tweet posted just a little while ago, Epic Games announced the arrival of some new gear in the Item Shop, straight from the “Retail Row Detective Agency.”

“Have some foul play that needs to be investigated? Stop by the Retail Row Detective Agency for all of your detective needs,” the company noted in its tweet. “The new Hardboiled Outfits and Gear are available now!”

As far as the gear that’s available, Fortnite Intel also posted a tweet showing the latest shop update, which is now live! Here’s a breakdown of all the stuff that you can get your hands on and how much it’ll set you back:

Noir outfit- 1,500 V-Bucks

Gumshoe outfit- 1,500 V-Bucks

Sleuth outfit- 1,500 V-Bucks

Magnifying Axe Harvesting Tool- 800 V-Bucks

Viceroy Mark I Glider- 1,200 V-Bucks

In addition, you can find these items as well:

Brite Bomber outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

Spectre Harvesting Tool- 800 V-Bucks

Tidy Emote- 800 V-Bucks

Glow Rider Glider- 500 V-Bucks

Pure Salt Emote- 500 V-Bucks

Munitions Expert outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

You can check out a video preview of the item shop in Fortnite Intel’s tweet below. We’re not sure how long the items are going to be available for, so you might want to double down and stick them in your inventory before the culprits get away!

Honestly, you don’t need to get a clue in order to take advantage of these awesome goods. Snag the gear and prepare to crack the case!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.