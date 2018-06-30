Fortnite Players React to Getting Killed During the Rocket Launch

Fortnite’s rocket launch gave players quite the spectacle today when the rocket soared overhead and tore through space and time – or at least that’s what the theories suggest – but it also proved that the battle royale game truly is an anything-goes showdown, even during historic events.

With Epic Games warning players that this would be a one-time event that you’d miss if you weren’t ready for it, a rare moment occurred where many players decided to set aside their differences and watch the epic launch take place. But it quickly became clear that not everyone got that memo with players sounding out after the big event as players (first spotted by The Verge) voiced their frustrations with getting killed as soon as the big launch was happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To the idiot that killed me before I could see the rocket launch in Fortnite, I hope you have an awful night sleep for the next 5 years of your life. — Ryan (@MiniZoid) June 30, 2018

Was just looking at the rocket launch in #fortnite only to be killed by a try hard with a pump not looking at the launch at all — chazzertron (@chazzertron) June 30, 2018

If you killed someone during the rocket, you are the biggest TRY HARD in the entire universe. You should be banned from Fortnite. — GC (@gabbycummings) June 30, 2018

If you killed someone during the rocket launch on fortnite yo parents prolly don’t love you — 🍯 (@DeanDiraz) June 30, 2018

Among the insults and other aggravated tweets, players had all kinds of emotions on Twitter if they were the ones killed during the rocket launch. Even those who weren’t killed called out players that eliminated other opponents during the event.

The game’s subreddit wasn’t much better either with players recounting their tragic rocket debacles there as well. The post below shared included various accounts of players either coming together to enjoy the launch or getting killed by enemies who didn’t honor the unofficial peace treaty with other comments and posts reflecting the same situations.

from discussion Can We all Just Agree That Was The Best Thing any Developer has Done?.

If you were fortunate enough to see the rocket without any griefers ruining your time, you can share in the frustrations of others by watching some of the moment-spoiling kills that are already circulating online. The Twitch clip below shows popular Fortnite streamer Ninja slaying enemies who tried to watch the launch, and though there are some who say that he was doing so in retaliation, that’s still quite a few people who didn’t get to see the launch first-hand.

Nobody knows what Epic Games’ rocket launch means for the future of Fortnite, but you can check out some of the most popular ideas here.