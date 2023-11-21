Fortnite Leak Reveals Eminem Skins Ahead of Big Bang Event

Eminem is coming to Fortnite, a new leak has revealed. The music icon will apparently be part of the game's next big event, "The Big Bang," which is scheduled to get underway on December 2nd. It's an event that Epic Games has teased already as "a new beginning for Fortnite" which sounds like it's going to be quite a big deal, and considering that Eminem skins and a concert featuring the musician are just part of what's supposedly going to be in the event, it does look like it's shaping up to be just as big as Epic Games has suggested.

Epic Games has not yet officially announced Eminem's involvement with anything related to Fortnite, so all we're going off of right now are leaks that surfaced alongside the game's latest update when new files were added. Those leaks revealed more than one skin for Eminem as well as some news on other crossovers players have been waiting on for awhile now.

Fortnite Eminem Skins

Close up images of Slim Shady Fortnite VIA @Luwwani pic.twitter.com/nC7azun3YE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2023

If the leaks are to be believed, there's going to be a concert featuring Eminem in Fortnite. That concert will allegedly take place during The Big Bang event on December 2nd. Fortnite's own teaser for the event which, so far, consists of only some key art and a brief blog post, again does not say anything about a concert but does have some imagery which hinted at a performance.

As for the Eminem skins, we have Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey and other insiders to thank for those. The image above was shared by that Fortnite-focused Twitter user and shows what Eminem's skin is supposed to look like in-game alongside a variant. Another image shown below features the "Marshall Magma" variant of the "Marshall Never More" skin. Given that this is an alternate style supposedly exclusive to only those who attend the live event, we so far have the skin above which is likely Eminem's base cosmetic, the Marshall Never More skin, and then the Marshall Magma alt style for that one.

The "Marshall Magma" variant is a limited time exclusive.



Attend The Big Bang on December 2nd, and unlock the exclusive MARSHALL MAGMA style for MARSHALL NEVER MORE pic.twitter.com/z8dObngsI3 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2023

Given that there have been images shared already of Eminem with and without a mask and headphones, it looks like there will be several different options for the musician that'll likely only be known once the skins go live in the Fortnite Item Shop. That's the most likely place where players will be able to get them outside of whatever rewards the event has for players, though Epic Games obviously hasn't laid out plans for any of that just yet.

Fortnite Big Bang Event

As mentioned previously, Eminem is supposedly going to be just one part of the massive Big Bang event Epic Games has planned. Keeping the music theme going, it looks like there will also be a rhythm mode added during or after this event alongside the long-awaited racing experience.

The Lego crossover is also supposedly going to be releasing around this Big Bang event, too. A previous leak suggested that the Lego collab would get underway on December 7th, and we know already that the Big Bang event is supposed to happen on December 2nd, so perhaps the Lego event will be happening a bit afterwards to give room for everything else that's supposed to be in this packed event.

Eminem photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage