Fortnite's Age Rating Announcement Generates Backlash, Epic Games Responds

In a major change to Fortnite, Epic Games has revealed that all islands will now have age and content ratings. According to the announcement, the change has been made "to help parents and players make informed play decisions about the thousands of games and other experiences in Fortnite." Additionally, some cosmetics will no longer be usable on any islands that have a rating below "Teen." Epic Games stated that players will now see a new icon in their Lockers and in the Item Shop that tells them which items fit that qualification.

Fortnite Cosmetic Changes, and Why People are Frustrated

In the initial announcement, Epic Games noted that "if a player equips one of these items and joins an island below the designated rating threshold, their equipped item will appear as an item that's compatible with the island's rating." Unsurprisingly, this change was met with a lot of controversy. Many Fortnite players shared their frustration that items they've already purchased in the game will now be locked out of certain islands. The reality is that players spend a lot of V-Bucks to own these cosmetics, and none of these restrictions were known when players spent that money.

Across Twitter, Fortnite users began airing their frustrations using the hashtag "RevertTheUpdate." Many players even sent their complaints directly to Tim Sweeney's personal Twitter account. The CEO of Epic Games is often outspoken on social media, but seemed to avoid directly commenting on the situation. It remains to see how things will play out, but some players expressed concerns about purchasing any additional cosmetics in the future. Ironically, many fans also pointed out how happy they were at the start of this new chapter, only for the game to roll out one of its most controversial decisions.

Epic Games Responds

While Tim Sweeney himself has yet to say anything, Epic Games did offer a new statement just a few hours after the first announcement. This one seems to be attempting damage control, downplaying the number of cosmetics that will be blocked from islands and modes rated "E" or "E10+." Epic Games also noted that there will be changes coming in 2024, which might make things more palatable to players.

"Today, about 7% of Fortnite Outfits can only be equipped in islands rated Teen (or regional equivalent). Over the next year we will enable most of these Outfits to be compatible with all ratings by having them auto-adjust appearance based on the island you want to play."

The above statement was posted to the official Fortnite Twitter account. Reception has been somewhat better, though it remains to be seen how long it will take before these changes are made. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things play out from here!

