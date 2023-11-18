Huge Fortnite x Lego Leak Reveals Release Date and More

After Epic Games and Lego announced a partnership over a year ago, Fortnite players have been expecting an in-game crossover between the two brands that would bring Lego skins to the game among all the other usual features that accompany any kinds of collabs. Countless leaks over the past few months have looked to pin down what, exactly, might be in the event, but neither Epic Games nor Lego have said anything about the possibility of a crossover since then. However, players seem to have just recently gotten one of the best info dumps yet about the new event in a leak that has a release date, info on new weapons, and much more to speak of.

Fortnite insider HYPEX shared some info attributed to fellow Fortnite leakers BeastFNCreative and SpushFNBR. If all plays out as the leak suggests, we may see the event start as early as the first week of December.

Fortnite x Lego Crossover Release Date

According to this new leak from the Fortnite insiders, the Lego event will supposedly kick off in Fortnite starting on December 7th. Fortnite updates and events typically happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays with December 7th falling on a Thursday, so that part is believable enough by itself.

How long the event will last remains to be seen, but these kinds of crossovers typically last at least two weeks or so, so players should have plenty of time to take part whenever it kicks off.

What's in Fortnite's Lego Crossover?

HUGE FORTNITE x LEGO LEAK ‼️ Thanks to @BeastFNCreative & @SpushFNBR for letting me know:



- Release Date: December 7th as of now

- You play as an ACTUAL LEGO Character

- Items so far: LEGO Stud Gun, Workbenches, Beds, Fences, Catapults (& Prankster Catapults), Map Markers,… pic.twitter.com/IEPDAMnKAp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2023

So, what's actually going to be in this Lego crossover once it's live? Again, neither Epic Games nor Lego have said anything official, but the leak in question contains tons of info about what may transpire.

Apparently, players will be able to take the form of a Lego character itself with several different Lego items present in the event including a Stud Gun, workbenches, beds, and fences as well as traversal items like catapults and ziplines. In this Lego game mode, you'll be able to mine materials and craft items while interacting with vendors to buy camps to rest at and even enemies to fight.

The mode will feature many of Fortnite's existing movement options like running, gliding, and swimming, though there's no mention of vehicles of any kind in the leak. This mode will also apparently have new versions of Fortnite's various emotes that turn them into Lego Minifig variants.

Of course, this'll inevitably spawn all kinds of Lego cosmetics for players to buy in the store, too, though there's been nothing said yet about what those might look like. Actual Lego sets featuring Fortnite have leaked, too, so one would imagine that the crossover will go both ways once it's live with new Fortnite-themed Lego sets potentially set to be revealed soon as well.