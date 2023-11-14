New Fortnite Leak Reveals Rocket League is "Heavily Involved" in Upcoming Racing Mode

Fortnite is in the thick of Season OG, which takes the game back to its Chapter 1 map, giving players a hefty dose of nostalgia. The month-long season wraps up early next month, at which point the hit battle royale will seemingly transfer over to Chapter 5 Season 1. While we don't know too many specifics about Chapter 5 in Fortnite, there have been a few leaks hinting at what players should expect. Of course, the big crossover on players' minds is, without a doubt, the upcoming Lego collab, but the fun doesn't end there. Back in August, leaks claimed that a new racing mode is coming to Fortnite, and today further leaks have revealed that Rocket League will play a big part in the limited-time event.

Fortnite just added this Rocket League image to the Racing mode playlist 🔥



This is just a placeholder image, but it DOES confirm that Rocket League is heavily involved in the upcoming Racing game mode 👀 #FortniteOG



(via @Krowe_moh & @SpushFNBR) pic.twitter.com/sMthPhhNpG — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 13, 2023

This leak comes via ShiinaBR on Twitter. While you'll want to take this leak with a grain of salt, they do have a relatively solid track record when it comes to putting out information on Fortnite. That doesn't mean you should accept it without reservation, but this does seem legitimate. What's intriguing about this leak is that Shiina claims the racing mode playlist is currently using a Rocket League image for its placeholder. This image was made by a fan several years ago, adding to the strangeness of it all. You'd assume Epic, as the publisher of Rocket League, would have plenty of official shots, but it is a good-looking image. Either way, this seems to confirm that the car soccer game will play a major part in the rumored racing mode.

What Is Coming in the Fortnite Racing Mode

Fortnite Racing Mode Info Recap (Delmar)



The Baseline Info:

- Has a "Garage" Tab in lobby with customizable vehicle

- Currently being tested on Chapter 5 – Season 1

- Has a unique Battle Pass

- Supports Competitive

- Has Time Trials

- Has a Tutorial



The Modes:

- Death Race

-… pic.twitter.com/gCS0FZgjPv — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 31, 2023

The racing mode update in Fortnite was first leaked by iFireMonkey on Twitter, another noted Fortnite leaker. Some of the details are a bit sketchy, but we know that it's supposedly coming during Chapter 5 Season 1, and will include its own Battle Pass. On top of that, it'll have four different game modes: Death Race, Easy Rider, Casual, and Competitive.

There are seemingly up to 17 maps, though that number could be smaller. The original leak claimed there would be "12 Casual Mode Maps, 4 Ranked Mode Maps," and "one map called 'Whiplash Circuit.'" It's possible there's some carry-over between those maps, though that wasn't clear from leaks.

What is the Release Date for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Currently, Fortnite Season OG will start its ending event on November 21, with the season officially wrapping up on December 3. The live event to end the season will likely have something to do with the time machine that is causing the map to make constant changes over the course of the OG Season. That said, much of that information comes from various leaks that have come out around the OG Season, and developer Epic Games could decide to change things up at the last minute. Either way, the likely starting date for Chapter 5 Season 1 looks to be December 3 or 4, depending on how much downtime is required.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, mobile, and PC platforms.