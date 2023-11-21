Fortnite Teases "Big In-Game Event" Following Age Rating Controversy

Last week, Epic Games found that it had made a lot of Fortnite fans unhappy with the announcement of new in-game age restrictions. The addition of content with age ratings lower than "Teen" meant that certain cosmetic options would no longer be usable in all modes. That proved to be very controversial, and later that day, Epic Games revealed some changes coming in 2024 that would make it so all cosmetics are playable in all modes. The publisher has once again addressed the controversy, this time teasing that a big event will reveal some new options.

"Welp, our plan for cosmetics with the ratings update didn't hit the mark," the game's official Twitter account reads. "We're working on a few new options that we hope to have in place for say... some sort of big in-game event. Stay tuned, we'll keep you posted."

Cosmetic Controversy

The initial move proved controversial because fans spend a lot of money on skins in Fortnite's item shop, and when players made these purchases, they were not aware that there would be any restrictions. Some players argued that, had they known they wouldn't be able to wear these cosmetics in some modes, they might not have made the purchases in the first place. According to Epic Games, only about 7% of cosmetics would be impacted by the new rules, but few details were provided about which ones would be blocked from use.

Thankfully, Epic Games seems to be reversing course on the decision, and finding a middle ground that should make all players happy. Reception to today's Tweet has been very positive, with fans thanking Epic Games for listening to the game's audience. Not every decision a developer makes is going to go over well with players, and it's always a positive thing when a studio is adaptable.

LEGO x Fortnite

While we don't know anything else about the event teased today, details are starting to leak about a major Fortnite event that could be coming to the game in December. Rumors about a LEGO event in the game have been circulating for nearly a year now, and it seems an end might be in sight. Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX recently claimed that a release could be coming on December 7th. The event would apparently put players in the role of an actual LEGO minifig, and would include new items like a LEGO Stud Gun.

Epic Games has not officially announced this LEGO event, so readers should still take all of this with a grain of salt. There's been a whole lot of smoke surrounding the event, but plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and it's possible that it won't take place at all next month. For now, Fortnite fans will just have to wait and see.

How dis you feel about this change for Fortnite? Are you happy Epic Games reversed course? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!