Fortnite Leak Suggests a Fiery Tornado Is Inbound, Possibly a Three-in-One Event

With Fortnite season 7 rapidly coming to a close, the dataminers are out in full force to try to find out what’s next on the horizon. Given how previous seasons went out with a bang, the interest is understandable and apparently merited because upcoming in-game content is going to be lit. Literally.

As seen in the above loading screen, things are definitely heating up but one Twitter user dug much deeper and uncovered a few game files of interest. From those mysterious dragon eggs, to cracks in the earthy, something big is about to go down between the Fire and Ice kings.

IS HE CREATING A TORNADO?!

FIRE TORNADO?!!? pic.twitter.com/Q8Q65A15Qb — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 14, 2019

So.. More earthquakes will occur… bigger ones.

Cracks will form and become bigger and bigger. pic.twitter.com/KcZSXC38XH — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 14, 2019

Wait…. travel_Close…

Is there something under the ground🤔

The left over of the CUBE his liquid that he dropped in the vortex formed something…? Cane? //t.co/r1X9DjXsBq — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 14, 2019

So if I say it right now we got three different possible events:

– Dragon Eggs

– Earthquakes (Cane) (S8 leadup events)

– Fire King VS Ice King

(- Fire tornado?) At the end they will all fit up together? — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 14, 2019

With a February 28th season 8 start date firmly in place, that’s plenty of time for players to unlock all of the skins and rewards they want out of this season before it all changes once more. That’s also a little more time to figure out just what the heck is going down in the popular online game.

As season 7 encased itself in mystery and ice, it looks like season 8 will bring down the fire. What do you think the new season will bring? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Thanks Fortnite News and FortTroy_!