Fortnite Leak Reveals New Vehicle

Fortnite is constantly adding new content for players to experience, and it seems players will be able to check out a new vehicle starting this summer. According to reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, a new vehicle based on a surfboard will arrive in the game's next season. Unfortunately, no additional information was provided, including how the vehicle will control in the game. As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement from Epic Games. That said, @HYPEX has a very strong track record, so it's a safe bet we'll learn more soon.

The Tweet from @HYPEX revealing the new surfboard vehicle can be found embedded below.

Fortnite are working on a new "Surfboard" vehicle, most likely for summer, which is next season. pic.twitter.com/6diJLHyv7k — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 11, 2023

When it comes to the summer season, Fortnite always celebrates in ways that fit the temperature outside. A surfboard vehicle would make a lot of sense in that regard, and fit with what we've seen in past years. For example, 2021's Cosmic Summer event featured summer themed skins, a beach themed loading screen, an Icy Treat wrap inspired by Bomb Pops, and more. Obviously it's too early to know what Epic Games has planned for this year, but it's not hard to imagine surfboards fitting in with the rest of the company's plans.

One of Fortnite's greatest strengths has been its ability to offer a steady stream of new content to keep players invested. That's something that a lot of other live service games struggle with, and it's the reason that many of these titles end up collapsing after a short amount of time. Fortnite does it better than most other games on the market, consistently giving players more reasons to keep coming back, both through paid content as well as free updates. Whatever Epic Games has planned for next season, even if surfboards don't factor into the equation, there's a safe bet that fans will find plenty of things to enjoy!

