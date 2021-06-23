Fortnite Announces Cosmic Summer Event

Summer is finally here, and Fortnite is ringing in the season with an all-new event! Starting today, players can take part in the Cosmic Summer event, which will see the return of some popular Creative LTMs, including Bios Zone Wars Trio 1.0 - Custom Teams, Pro 100, Freaky Flights - Air Royale, and The Pit - FFA. Completing quests will give players the chance to snag rewards that fit the theme of summer. Last but not least, there are also new and returning summertime outfits. Naturally, this will all tie in with this season's alien theme, as well. The Cosmic Summer event will last through July 5th.

Epic Games released a trailer for the Cosmic Summer event, which can be found at the top of this page, or in the Tweet embedded below.

There might be a giant mothership in the sky but there's no time like the present to PARTY 🥳👽 Cosmic Summer has begun! Join us for: -Returning LTMs and Creative Islands

-Creative Challenges and free rewards

-New and returning summer Outfitshttps://t.co/Lq3QzOHuBt pic.twitter.com/SBWku2ecIi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 22, 2021

Completing quests during the event will unlock a Brain Freeze Back Bling (which is available in multiple popsicle colors), a Cloud Llama Board Glider (also available in multiple designs), and more. Completing two Cosmic Summer quests will unlock a Believer Beach loading screen, completing six will unlock an Icy Pop Wrap (which makes your gear look like a Bomb Pop), and completing 12 quests will unlock a Lil' Treat emote.

All in all, it looks like Fortnite fans should have some fun reasons to check out the game this summer! The trailer for the event looks like a lot of fun, and the unlockable rewards should provide a nice incentive to keep coming back. For those planning to stay inside to beat the heat, Fortnite looks like it could be the perfect way to spend the summer!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event? Are you excited for any of the LTMs? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!