Fortnite: New X-Force, Cable, Domino, Psylocke & Deadpool Skins Revealed

Cable, Domino, and Psylocke skins are coming to Fortnite! Thanks to another datamine of upcoming Fortnite updates fans learned that major characters from Marvel’s X-Force were coming to the game. The datamine also revealed other related cosmetics are apparently coming to the game soon including another Deadpool skin that is X-Force-themed – along with another variant to go along with it that removes his mask just like the one he already has in the game. Joining Deadpool’s two new cosmetics are the aforementioned character skins, and Fortnite accessories like pickaxes and gliders. In-game versions of the characters have already been shared online to show what they’ll look like in game so that players can decide which one they want. Somewhere, creator of Cable, Deadpool & Domino, Rob Liefeld is jumping for joy.

Fortnite leakers moved quickly on the new X-Force skins given how popular Deadpool was when his first two skins were released along with other Deadpool-themed cosmetics. Deadpool was included in the game’s Battle Pass so that players who completed his weekly challenges could unlock the skin and its unmasked variant, but it looks like these new cosmetics will be sold through the Item Shop, perhaps as a bundle as well. Though the X-Force skins won’t be as recognizable to people as the Deadpool cosmetics, they’ll still probably do well with those familiar with the heroes and those who now have some new favorites in their skin collections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the various X-Force skins below after they were pulled from the game’s files by leakers to show them off. Expect them to release in the game’s Item Shop eventually so that players can purchase them with more information to be confirmed soon regarding how much they’ll cost and what’s bundled with what.

Fortnite players will also have plenty of time to show off their new X-Force skins this season before the next big thing happens seeing how the current season has been extended – or the next season has been delayed, depending on how you want to look at it.

New Deadpool Style

Unmasked/Masked

Deadpool X-Force ingame! pic.twitter.com/3DD8HBVg19 — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 15, 2020

Cable

NAME: Cable

DESCRIPTION: Seasoned soldier and master battle strategist.

ID: CID_738_Athena_Commando_M_DonutCup

RARITY: Epic

SET: No Set!

SOURCE: ItemShop#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/XJDZk78hM7 — SkuB|Fortnite leaks|News (@SkuB85245625) April 15, 2020

Psylocke

NAME: Psylocke

DESCRIPTION: Telekinetically enhanced master martial artist.

ID: CID_737_Athena_Commando_F_DonutPlate

RARITY: Epic

SET: No Set!

SOURCE: ItemShop#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/uxIwDIgEGp — SkuB|Fortnite leaks|News (@SkuB85245625) April 15, 2020

Domino

Full Set In-Game

X-Force Set ingame! pic.twitter.com/FzI2SJtl1F — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 15, 2020

New Cosmetics for Gear

X-Force Set Gameplay