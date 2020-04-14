Fortnite Delays New Season

Fortnite players who’ve been active in Chapter 2’s second season have a few more weeks ahead of them to enjoy the spy-filled spoils of the season now that Chapter 2 Season 3 has been delayed. Epic Games announced the delay this week and said that Chapter 2 Season 2 will no longer end on April 30th as originally planned. Instead, we’ll see Chapter 2 Season 3 begin on June 4th which means players will be in the current season for around two months longer than the schedule first showed. More content in the coming weeks was promised to tide players over until the next season starts.

The announcement said that Chapter 2 Season 2 had been extended as opposed to saying the third season of this chapter had been delayed, but the result is the same either way since it means players will be taking part in the second season for longer. The new plan is to launch Season 3 on June 4th, so expect the second season to end just before that one begins.

To keep players busy, Epic Games said the community can expect more content before Season 3 begins. Some of those will be the usual incentives like bonus experience while others will remain a surprise until they’re announced.

Chapter 2 - Season 2 has been extended. Plenty more coming this season: fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP & more! Additional info here: https://t.co/H5Obesm3qf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 14, 2020

“Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season,” Epic Games said. “We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!”

The first season of Chapter 2 saw a similar extension before Season 2 began. Season 1 of the second chapter began last year and started with the black hole event that seems like it took place forever ago and lasted until February of this year. An explanation for why this current season was extended wasn’t shared, so it’s unclear what, if any, parts of Season 3 were impacted to cause the delay.

Those who are done with this season already may not welcome the news, but for those who still have more to do, it’s not such a bad thing. This season introduced Deadpool to the game along with other Deadpool-like skins for players to unlock, so if you haven’t gotten those yet, you’ve still got some time to secure them. Epic Games helped players out when they were trying to finish the battle pass last season as well, so expect similar help at some point during this season’s extension.

