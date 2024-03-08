LEGO Fortnite Update Brings LEGO Kits, Patch Notes Revealed

Official LEGO kits come to LEGO Fortnite in a new update.

Soon, Fortnite will kick off Chapter 5, Season 2, which means all kinds of new content in the battle royale. However, developer Epic Games also introduced several spin-off modes late last year that will also be getting new content. The most prominent of these is LEGO Fortnite, which is Fortnite's version of Minecraft. Version 29.00 launches in LEGO Fortnite on March 8th, and it's going to bring some big changes to the game. Most notably, it'll add LEGO kits that are "inspired by iconic OG Fortnite locations and iconic LEGO Building Sets." These kits will start to launch in the item shop on March 9th, giving fans even more ways to build.

The first three kit bundles coming to LEGO Fortnite are Beachside Boulevard, Durr Burger, and the Lion Knights' Castle. Each of these will cost players a chunk of V-Bucks, but if you're looking to spruce up your builds, these are fun options. Of course, it's not only the new kits. Players also have ten new outfits. Each of them comes from fan-favorite OG Fortnite skins, though these have a special LEGO touch. There are also several key bug fixes and gameplay improvements that should please fans.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Version 29.00. LEGO Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.

LEGO Fortnite Version 29.00 Patch Notes

Introducing: LEGO Kits!



Want to freshen up your landscape with some new builds? This weekend our first LEGO Kits will arrive in the Item Shop. From Durrr Burger to Beachside Boulevard to Lion Knight's Castle, they're full of beautiful bits to build with! 🛠️



v29.00 comes to LEGO Fortnite on March 8! Thought you've honed your LEGO building skills to perfection? Well keep the building going! Starting March 9 (the day after the update), you'll be able to "unbox" your very first LEGO Kits inspired by iconic OG Fortnite locations and iconic LEGO Building Sets. Learn more about LEGO Kits and the rest of v29.00 below!

QUITE THE CATCH!

After v28.30, we're sure many of you are experts at fishing. Turk would be proud! As promised, you can now display the Legendary fish you've caught.

A LOTTA OUTFITS GET A LEGO STYLE!

You look good in brick. In v29.00, many Fortnite Outfits are getting a LEGO Style for the first time! These fan favorites are just a few of them:

Beach Bomber

Brite Agent

Burnout

Chomp Sr

Hime

Marshmello

Maven

Spider Knight

Toxic Trooper

Vertex

LEGO KITS ENTER THE FORTNITE SHOP

If you're wantin' to add some fresh scenery to your world, LEGO Kits are coming to the Fortnite Shop on March 9 at 7 PM ET! LEGO Kits include Builds, Building Parts, or Decor items. With the LEGO Kit bundles below, check out what you can start adding to your Villages!

BEACHSIDE BOULEVARD BUNDLE



What's cozier than sun, sea, and sand? The Beachside Boulevard Bundle costs 1,900 V-Bucks and includes:

LEGO Kit with 7 Builds

LEGO Kit with 44 Decor items

DURRR BURGER BUNDLE



Order up! The Durrr Burger Bundle costs 2,000 V-Bucks and includes:

LEGO Kit with 3 Builds

LEGO Kit with 41 Decor items

LION KNIGHTS' CASTLE BUNDLE



Make your Village as grand as legendary LEGO castles. The Lion Knights' Castle Bundle comes to the Shop on March 16 at 8 PM ET and can be purchased for 2,500 V-Bucks. It includes:

LEGO Kit with 10 Builds

LEGO Kit with 64 Decor items

Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items are available in your LEGO Fortnite Build Menu after purchase, and require resources to be built in Survival worlds. This content can be placed in:

Your worlds

Up to eight of your friends' worlds per week

Yes, you can use the stuff in your LEGO Kit in both your worlds and friends' worlds, so share the fun! Content in LEGO Kits does not grant a gameplay advantage. Also, alongside LEGO Kits, we'll continue to add free Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items to LEGO Fortnite over time!

MAJOR BUG FIXES AND ADJUSTMENTS

GAMEPLAY

Your constructs are less likely to break unexpectedly. We're continuing to work on this issue, especially when it comes to constructs inside caves.

Wheel attachments will no longer teleport and damage constructs.

Players will no longer teleport as a result of getting up from a chair.

Villagers assigned to the Loom will no longer give incorrect resources.

Villagers following you can now follow you on stairs!

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE