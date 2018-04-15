Fortnite Adds The Leviathan Outfit

Following a leak confirming its existence, Fortnite developer Epic Games has released the highly-anticipated Leviathan outfit, which may be the game’s best skin yet.

Like previous premium skins, the Leviathan costs a hefty price of $2,000 V-Bucks, which translates to roughly $25 USD.

Don’t get caught singing the blues… dodge the lodge and win with your crew. The Leviathan Outfit has landed. Get it now! pic.twitter.com/wrtksYwABe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 15, 2018

The new store update also ushers in the new Plantery Probe glider, which costs a slightly cheaper $1,200 V-Bucks. You can check it out in action, below (via FortniteIntel):

As always, the Internet’s reaction to the additions is complete chaos. Some good chaos. Some bad. Just like everything on the Internet.

Like if you’re going to buy the new skin ^^ — Max (@nyrumgraphics) April 15, 2018

Remember the fish from megamind? This is him now, feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/54Bs9L27gh — الطبيب، كيرون – lemz (@lemzoid) April 15, 2018

season three is full of the same body suit. What a way to ruined a the cool looking piranha #2d #FML — JD Hernandez (@BababooeyIL) April 15, 2018

That’s freaking sick. I’d get it, but I only like playing female characters. >_< — Cryssy (@CryssyJ96) April 15, 2018

yall add this stupid skin but not fix server lag — 𝔍𝔞𝑦 (@iPurrple) April 15, 2018

The Leviathan appears to be the last skin apart of the space collection. It notably shares the same body as the previous ones before it, such as the Dark Vanguard.

As when any new skin drops, expect to see this one a lot in the coming week. I personally have yet to go down the V-Bucks rabbit hole, but this one has me tempting my first purchase. It’s a fish in a space suit. C’mon, what more do you want?

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also in development for Android devices, but when it will come to the platform, remains a mystery. Further, when the game will leave Early Access also hasn’t been disclosed, not that it matters at this point. Everyone and their cousin’s poodle is playing.