Fortnite Adds The Leviathan Outfit

Following a leak confirming its existence, Fortnite developer Epic Games has released the highly-anticipated Leviathan outfit, which may be the game’s best skin yet.

Like previous premium skins, the Leviathan costs a hefty price of $2,000 V-Bucks, which translates to roughly $25 USD.

The new store update also ushers in the new Plantery Probe glider, which costs a slightly cheaper $1,200 V-Bucks. You can check it out in action, below (via FortniteIntel):

As always, the Internet’s reaction to the additions is complete chaos. Some good chaos. Some bad. Just like everything on the Internet.

The Leviathan appears to be the last skin apart of the space collection. It notably shares the same body as the previous ones before it, such as the Dark Vanguard.

As when any new skin drops, expect to see this one a lot in the coming week. I personally have yet to go down the V-Bucks rabbit hole, but this one has me tempting my first purchase. It’s a fish in a space suit. C’mon, what more do you want?

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also in development for Android devices, but when it will come to the platform, remains a mystery. Further, when the game will leave Early Access also hasn’t been disclosed, not that it matters at this point. Everyone and their cousin’s poodle is playing.

