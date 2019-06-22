20 Limited Time Fortnite Modes Leaked, Including Water Balloon Fight and Tag

Fortnite’s newest update — 9.30 — released recently onto PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. And since it released, dataminers have been digging through its files meticulously. And interestingly, the update added a huge number of limited time mode names, descriptions, and even images of said modes. Of course, many of these LTMs are expected to drop during the upcoming 14 Days of Fortnite event, but some of them may be leftovers that didn’t make the cut, or modes that won’t be coming for awhile. In other words, don’t expect every mode here — some of which sound like duplicates — to appear in the game.

Anyway, below you can check out each mode discovered in the update’s files, most of which have descriptions describing what the mode is about:

Automatics — The only weapons in the game are the automatic firing ones. Spray and pray!

— The only weapons in the game are the automatic firing ones. Spray and pray! Builder’s Paradise — All player-built structures have drastically increased health, but a true builder doesn’t break down walls, they edit through them! Neutral editing has been turned on to allow players to edit structures no matter which team placed them. And what kind of paradise would keep a builder short on supplies? Building material drop rates are increased to allow as much building as desired!

— All player-built structures have drastically increased health, but a true builder doesn’t break down walls, they edit through them! Neutral editing has been turned on to allow players to edit structures no matter which team placed them. And what kind of paradise would keep a builder short on supplies? Building material drop rates are increased to allow as much building as desired! Chameleon — Last man standing rules, but players have the ability to turn into different props around the map

— Last man standing rules, but players have the ability to turn into different props around the map Headshots Only — Players can only deal damage with headshots, so take your time and line up your shots!

— Players can only deal damage with headshots, so take your time and line up your shots! Heavy Metal — In this mode, only the Heavy weapon variants can be found in loot boxes. Get your loadout and get in the fight!

— In this mode, only the Heavy weapon variants can be found in loot boxes. Get your loadout and get in the fight! Leave None Behind — All players have a slurp effect granting health and shields over time as long as their teammate is alive & not downed. If a player is knocked down they become invulnerable to damage, but the heal over time effect that their teammate has will change to damage over time. Revive your partner as fast as possible!

— All players have a slurp effect granting health and shields over time as long as their teammate is alive & not downed. If a player is knocked down they become invulnerable to damage, but the heal over time effect that their teammate has will change to damage over time. Revive your partner as fast as possible! Loadout Swap — All players gets a new loadout that continues to change through the course of a match. Compete to be the last one standing, and prove you are the best with a variety of weapons!

— All players gets a new loadout that continues to change through the course of a match. Compete to be the last one standing, and prove you are the best with a variety of weapons! Power Up — This mode is played in two phases. During the first phase, respawn on elimination is ON and using shield items increases your max shield capacity. After a period of time, respawning will switch to OFF. At this point, everyone’s shields will automatically be fully recharged. The remaining players will then fight to the finish! Note: Supply drops have TONS of shield pickups.

— This mode is played in two phases. During the first phase, respawn on elimination is ON and using shield items increases your max shield capacity. After a period of time, respawning will switch to OFF. At this point, everyone’s shields will automatically be fully recharged. The remaining players will then fight to the finish! Note: Supply drops have TONS of shield pickups. Purple Reign — All weapon drops are Epic. Storm circles move a bit more quickly. Building material farming rates are increased.

— All weapon drops are Epic. Storm circles move a bit more quickly. Building material farming rates are increased. Rumble — Fight back to back with a friend for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first player to get the target number of eliminations wins!

— Fight back to back with a friend for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first player to get the target number of eliminations wins! Splashdown — No description available.

— No description available. Storm Chasers: Surfin’ –Surf’s Up! Jump out of the Battle Bus and on to your shiny new surfboard. Use impulse grenades to bounce enemy players into the storm. Race against the storm and the other surfers to be the last one standing!

–Surf’s Up! Jump out of the Battle Bus and on to your shiny new surfboard. Use impulse grenades to bounce enemy players into the storm. Race against the storm and the other surfers to be the last one standing! Strategic Structures — Think before you place is the name of the game. Stone and metal wall health has been increased but the resource caps and resource farming rates have been reduced.

— Think before you place is the name of the game. Stone and metal wall health has been increased but the resource caps and resource farming rates have been reduced. Tag! — Not Team It: Avoid the red team at all costs #NotTeamIt Team It: try to pickaxe the blue team to convert them to the red team. #TeamIt

— Not Team It: Avoid the red team at all costs #NotTeamIt Team It: try to pickaxe the blue team to convert them to the red team. #TeamIt Tank Battle — Player health and shields drastically increased. Healing items removed and replaced with siphon (health granted on elimination). Let the best tank win!

— Player health and shields drastically increased. Healing items removed and replaced with siphon (health granted on elimination). Let the best tank win! Team Rumble: Lava — Two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get the target number of eliminations wins! Dangerous lava rises gradually from the lowest parts of the map. Quickly loot, gather materials, and then start building up to stay away from the lava!

— Two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get the target number of eliminations wins! Dangerous lava rises gradually from the lowest parts of the map. Quickly loot, gather materials, and then start building up to stay away from the lava! Team Splashdown — Using only water balloons and their wits two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get the target number of eliminations wins!

— Using only water balloons and their wits two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get the target number of eliminations wins! The Blues — All weapon drops are Rare. Storm circles move a bit more quickly. Building material farming rates are increased.

— All weapon drops are Rare. Storm circles move a bit more quickly. Building material farming rates are increased. Use With Care — Players are granted building materials at the start of the match without the ability to gain more throughout the match. Make what you are given at the start last because that’s all you get!

— Players are granted building materials at the start of the match without the ability to gain more throughout the match. Make what you are given at the start last because that’s all you get! Water Balloon Fight — No description available.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Thanks, Fortnite Intel.