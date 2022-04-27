Fortnite Has Unvaulted the LMG

✖

In news that should be quite welcome for a lot of Fortnite fans, the LMG has been unvaulted, and can now be used in the game once again! The Light Machine Gun's return was one of multiple changes that came about as a result of today's v20.20 hotfix. According to a blog post from Epic Games, the weapon can be found "on the ground and in Chests, Rare Chests, Supply Drops, and sharks." The publisher has not confirmed any changes to the weapon, though some players are reporting that it's been nerfed. Hopefully any changes to the LMG prove to be positive for players, but we'll just have to see how things play out!

"The Battle for Rocky Reels doesn't have to be rocky. To assist you, the Light Machine Gun (LMG) has been unvaulted across the Island! Take advantage of its fast fire rate and 60-round magazine. The longer you hold down its trigger, the more manageable its recoil becomes," writes Epic Games.

Today has been an eventful one for Fortnite players! In addition to the return of the LMG, the game also saw the release of two new Street Fighter skins: Blanka and Sakura. So far, six characters from the Street Fighter series have been made available in the game, as skins of Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, and Cammy have previously been released. Capcom seems to have developed a strong relationship with Epic Games of late, as skins from the Resident Evil franchise have also appeared. Capcom has a number of other great characters that have yet to been represented in Fortnite, so it will be interesting to see who comes to the game next. The Street Fighter franchise alone has plenty of fan favorites to choose from, but that could depend on the success of the current wave.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

