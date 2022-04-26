Fortnite Adds More Street Fighter Skins

✖

Epic Games is continuing Fortnite's growing Street Fighter collaboration this week with two more skins from the fighting franchise coming to the battle royale game. After first adding both Ryu and Chun-Li last year and then Cammy and Guile afterwards, Epic Games and Capcom partnered once more to introduce Blanka and Sakura skins. Each of those characters will have their own unique skins in the Item Shop on April 28th at 8 p.m. ET with alternate styles and other cosmetics added at the same time, too.

The outfits for Blanka and Sakura can be seen in the image below shared by Epic Games whenever the latest Fortnite crossover was announced, an image which doubles as a loading screen to be given away to top performers in the Blanka & Sakura Cup challenge. Other cosmetics introduced alongside these include the Blanka Delgado style, Blanka Backflip emote, Blanka-Chan back bling, and Tropical Hazard Kebab pickaxe for Blanka as well as the Sakura Gym style, Sakura's Victory Sway emote, Hanakaze Claw back bling, Fighting Tournament Trophy pickaxe, and Kayari Buta glider for Sakura.

As for the latest Cup event in Fortnite, Epic Games said it'll actually be holding two different events. One of those is for mobile only while the other is on all platforms and starts on April 28th.

"Taking a break from the crane game, World Warriors Blanka and Sakura are soon reaching for victory on the Fortnite Island!" Epic Games said to sum up this latest collab. "To celebrate 35 years of Street Fighter, you'll be able to grab their Outfits and accessories in the Item Shop later this week (starting Thursday, April 28, at 8 PM ET). Also, show off your strength in the Blanka & Sakura Cup for a chance to earn a special Loading Screen."

Given that this is the third Street Fighter crossover we've seen in Fortnite already, it sets a precedent for perhaps more Street Fighter skins to be added later. The fighting franchise certainly has no shortage of characters to choose from with even more options granted through the various styles that could be offered, so it wouldn't be surprising then to see another collab announced in the future. Until that happens, however, you can look forward to picking up these two new skins and their accompanying cosmetics from the Item Shop on Thursday.