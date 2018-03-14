Fortnite Players Experiencing Login Issues

Fortnite players have been reporting server and login issues today, problems that have been confirmed by Epic Games.

The confirmation from Epic Games came through Twitter as well as in the form of a Reddit post made in the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit. Both announcements presented the same information with Epic Games noting that “players are currently experiencing matchmaking and login issues” while also confirming that the issues were being investigated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re aware that some players are currently experiencing matchmaking and login issues. We’re looking into this and will update you once we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 14, 2018

Epic Games is also tracking the progress of the issue through the game’s official support site that keeps a log of issues. These statuses are typically updated and transition from “Investigating” to other labels until they’re solved.

“We’ve received reports of login and social connection issues, we’re currently investigating,” the Epic Games status site said.

Players on the game’s subreddit and forums as well as those in the replies to Epic Games’ tweet have noted that they’ve having troubles when it comes to joining an actual game or simply partying up with friends. Epic Games hasn’t shared any additional information on the status of the servers yet, but news of any improvements or maintenance will likely be shared through either the Fortnite Twitter account or through the status page linked above.

This isn’t the first issue with Fortnite that’s been reported by Epic Games recently, however, with the company confirming that the game’s latest patch was experiencing a delay. Patch 3.3 was expected to be released on March 14 that would include more loot and other features, but it has since been delayed to an unannounced date. In light of that delay, the 20-person team game mode has also been extended. That game mode was originally scheduled to be turned off once 3.3 was released, though it’s unclear how long it’ll remain available.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!