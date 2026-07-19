Battlefield 6 Is Crossing Over With a Blockbuster Film Franchise, But Fans Are Concerned: “This Is a Slippery Slope”

Battlefield 6 has been a major hit for EA and DICE, ranking among the most successful online games of 2025 and 2026. Part of the core appeal of the series is that, especially when compared to other games, Battlefield keeps things relatively grounded in the actual realm of possibility. There are no tie-ins with The Simpsons or any Rick and Morty map changes. Every character is realistic-looking, without celebrity or pop culture skins breaking the immersion of the experience.

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Despite multiple promises to avoid those sorts of crossovers, Battlefield is in fact moving in that direction — at least for now. The game has formally announced a crossover with Top Gun as part of the season 4 update, bringing elements of the military-centric action films starring Tom Cruise into the game. The game will prominently feature Miles Teller’s Bradley Bradshaw in some capacity, given his proximity in the tease. While this might be common in other properties, the crossover is generating a lot of conflicted feelings among the Battlefield player base, given that it has a reputation of avoiding those kinds of crossovers.

Why Battlefield Fans Are Worried About Top Gun Coming To BF6

Top Gun: Maverick is coming to Battlefield 6, but fans are torn about the update. The crossover makes sense on a certain level. Battlefield and Top Gun are both properties that lean heavily into the military-centric action genre, with a focus on grounded heroics and realistic weapons. They both stem from the same creative impulse and likely have a lot of crossover fans. If Battlefield 6 is going to be getting any kind of cross-media crossover, then Top Gun makes a certain amount of sense. It’s likely why some members of the fanbase have been cautiously embracing the move, with some users on Reddit noting that “if we’re going to collab with things, Top Gun is pretty close to Battlefield.” However, other portions of the fanbase are more conflicted.

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Top Gun lands August 18. pic.twitter.com/TwPALkIhIV — Battlefield (@Battlefield) July 17, 2026

The concern is that, while Top Gun makes sense as a crossover, Battlefield players by and large don’t want any crossovers, period. The idea behind Battlefield as a series is that it avoids the gimmicky and showy designs of other shooters, like Call of Duty. The distinction between Battlefield and COD has only become more pronounced in recent years, especially as the latter leaned more heavily into sci-fi aspects. “This is a slippery slope,” one user posed to X, noting that this could easily open the door for more and more crossovers with other franchises. Despite the thematic connection and potential for a good tonal fit, any branded crossover threatens one of the key elements that makes Battlefield stand out in the current gaming landscape.

Battlefield Is Supposed To Be The Series Without Pop Culture Tie-Ins

Larger pop-culture crossovers have become an increasingly common thing to see in gaming. The likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty have found plenty of opportunities to draw in fan-favorite figures from other franchises and mediums into their shooter sandboxes. Sometimes, these crossovers can be extremely effective — just look at how well Magic: The Gathering has been benefiting from its “Universes Beyond” imprint that incorporates everything from Final Fantasy and Marvel superheroes to Garfield the cat into the TCG. In the right game, that kind of brand collaboration can work.

However, in a series that prioritizes realistic portrayals of combat as the core gameplay loop, suddenly having Homer Simpson or Rick Sanchez running around can break the immersion. That’s very much at the heart of player fears for Battlefield 6‘s Top Gun crossover. While the film might be a tonally good fit for the game and it doesn’t try to neccesarily break the limits of the universe, it does represent an outside IP breaking into the game expeirence. It’s potentially the breaking of the seal on other crossovers, a concept that the Battlefield team poked fun at during the concept reveal. This is a fanbase that was frustrated when the game incorporated slightly colorful uniforms. A tie-in character from outside media was always going to be a tall order for the fandom to accept.

Even if Call of Duty fans love having Nic Cage or Terry Crews running around as playable character skins, Battlefield players prefer having an experience that is more reflective of real-life combat. Seeing multiple Miles Teller avatars running around or piloting planes in the same round risks breaking that illusion. There’s also the risk that if the crossover proves to be a success, EA could decide to ignore any player or developer wishes and continue to pump in more crossovers. Top Gun is one thing, but how would the fanbase respond to more overtly ridiculous franchises like Rambo or G.I. Joe jumping into the world? The concern is that even a drop in the bucket of IP crossovers could quickly turn into a tidal wave of DLC tie-ins. When the spirit of Battlefield is rooted in the grounded aspect of the experience, having even the risk of seeing Tom Cruise in the firefight is a worrisome prospect.

What do you think about Battlefield 6 bringing in Top Gun? Let us know in the comments and on social media.