5 High-Value Chase Cards from Pokemon TCG Pitch Black, & How Much They’ll Cost You

The latest Pokemon TCG expansion has arrived. Mega Evolution: Pitch Black released on July 17th, with additional boosters already headed our way in October. Though it’s a smaller set even than prior Mega Evolution releases, Pitch Black still has its share of chase cards. Now that a few days have passed since the set’s release, we’re getting a sense of just how much those highly coveted cards will cost for the foreseeable future.

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Because this is a smaller set, the number of high-rarity chase cards is a bit smaller than with some bigger releases. Naturally, the set’s single Mega Hyper Rare is up there, but it’s actually not the most pricey card on the resale market yet. Let’s dig into the 5 most coveted chase cards from Pitch Black so far, and what the prices are looking like, according to price tracking site Pricecharting.com.

5) Mega Chandelure ex (Super Illustration Rare)

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Mega Chandelure is one of the new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Megas introduced in the Pitch Black release. So, it’s not surprising that players are willing to pay a bit more to snag a single of its Super Illustration Rare debut. This is a suitably spooky card for the Ghost and Fire-type Mega, and it’d be a perfect fit to lead a Ghost-type deck… or adorn your carefully maintained collection.

Since Pitch Black released, Mega Chandelure ex has been selling for an average of $80 ungraded. That said, the price is already trending down a bit from that, with more recent sales sitting at around $60 or below. Given that the set is so new, and PSA is seriously backlogged, we don’t have any PSA-graded sales to compare just yet. But given the card’s rarity and the fact that it features a Pokemon that’s new to the Pokemon TCG, I won’t be surprised if its value stays pretty high going forward.

4) Mega Zeraora ex (Super Illustration Rare)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Once again, not too surprising to see Mega Zeraora among the most high-value chase cards for Pitch Black so far. After all, this is one of the newest Megas for the Pokemon TCG, as well. And its SIR is pretty stunning, with lots of bright blue lightning to accompany the Pokemon’s Mega design. That said, I personally prefer the visuals for the Mega Zeraora Ultra Rare, because I think Zeraora stands out more against the more colorful background.

My personal opinion on the aesthetics aside, the higher rarity of the Super Illustration Rare wins the day here. Mega Zeraora ex is trending at around $90 currently. Like Mega Chandelure, though, it’s been trending down a bit in the last few sales today. As of today, it’s sitting closer to roughly $65-70, with a good bit of volatility still at play. I expect we’ll see this one settle as one of the highest value cards in the set, but it may not stay up close to $100.

3) Morpeko ex (Super Illustration Rare)

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Of all the SIRs in this set, this Morpeko ex design is probably my favorite. I’ll never say no to a Misty trainer card, either, but I just love the hangry factor in this design. So I’m not surprised it’s beating out some of the new Megas to earn a top slot among the most sought-after cards in Pitch Black so far. This SIR shows Morpeko in Hangry Mode, leaping at the viewer, presumably in an attempt to muscle some food out of you. And I am here for it.

Over the last few days since Pitch Black released, this Morpeko ex has been sitting at just over $105. And unlike some of the other cards in this set, it’s not on a downward trend just yet. In fact, the handful of sales recorded today actually place its Ungraded value a bit higher, at around $112-118. With the cute factor and rarity combined, I can see this one easily battling it out with set mascot Mega Darkrai for the top slot.

2) Mega Darkrai ex (Mega Hyper Rare)

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By now, it’s no secret that I’m not a fan of the Mega Hyper Rare design. But given that I also don’t like Mega Darkrai’s design, this is among my least favorites to date. So I’m not too mad to see that, so far, this one is trending at a lower value than the other Mega Darkrai ex in the set. But through sheer rarity, it’s naturally going to be among the higher-valued cards in the expansion. So far, though, it’s sitting about the Mega Darkrai ex SIR in overall value by a good bit. And that’s not too surprising, as Mega Hyper Rares are often not the most valued chase cards even if they are the rarest in a set.

So far, the all-gold Mega Darkrai ex Mega Hyper Rare is trending at nearly $300. However, more recent sales put it more in the $240-250 range. That puts it slightly above the Mega Greninja ex Mega Hyper Rare from Chaos Rising, which has settled at around $200 Ungraded, and well above Perfect Order‘s Mega Zygarde ex. Volatility is still a bit high to say for sure, but I expect this one will settle somewhere between the two.

1) Mega Darkrai ex (Super Illustration Rare)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As is the usual trend, this expansion’s mascot Pokemon, Mega Darkrai, is taking the top slot for high-value chase cards so far. And even if I’m not a huge fan of this Mega design, it is a cool card. The darkness and nightmare aspects of Mega Darkrai are on full display here, with just enough color variety for the Mega itself to stand out in the darkness. I love the way its one visible eye glows with menace, too. It’s not hard to see why this is trending above the Mega Hyper Rare for the set so far.

As of now, the Mega Darkrai ex SIR is trending at around $370 overall, but with significant variation. It has seen several sales already today, and they run from around $270 up to $330. So it’s safe to say it’ll be a few more days or weeks before this one settles on an ungraded price. And likely even longer before we know what that coveted PSA 10 will go for. But it’s pretty clear so far that this will likely remain the top chase card for Pitch Black, unless Morpeko really gives it a run for its money.

Which cards from Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Pitch Black are on your chase list? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!