D&D’s Newest Book Just Entirely Reinvented the Game & There Are Eight New Subclasses

Arcana Unleashed is the next big gameplay expansion book for Dungeons and Dragons, following the praised launch of Ravenloft: The Horrors Within this summer. Acting as the largest new book for the revised 5.5e rules for the iconic TTRPG, this expansion is arguably the biggest part of the 2026 roadmap put out by Wizards of the Coast. As a result, the content of Arcana Unleashed is huge, from eight new subclasses to extra DM tools and new adventures to explore.

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The variety of the subclasses introduced in Ravenloft: The Horrors Within came from past Unearthed Arcana, or playtesting documents released for players to provide feedback on. Similarly, Arcana Unleashed has archetypes from past UA, with some having gone through playtesting at least twice before getting official versions in this expansion book. With Arcana Unleashed planned to release in September 2026, players have plenty of time to prepare unique character ideas to match the new paths offered.

Arcana Unleashed Adds Eight Subclass Options With A Magic Theme From Past Playtesting

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Each of the subclasses revelaed to be in Arcana Unleashed are from previous “Arcane Subclasses” playtesting, even if some archetypes are brand-new to D&D itself. Some of the subclasses are reworked classics from the 2014 base 5th Edition, and its supplemental expansions released before the game’s rules reset back in 2024. However, there are at least two subclass options that have never been in the game before, representing fresh ideas put forth for fans to try in UA. Due to their popularity and continual reworks, here are the eight subclasses in Arcana Unleashed:

Arcane Archer (Fighter)

Warrior of the Mystic Arts (Monk)

Vestige Patron (Warlock)

Arcana Domain (Cleric)

Conjurer (Wizard)

Transmuter (Wizard)

Necromancer (Wizard)

Enchanter (Wizard)

The “magic” or “arcane” theme of these archetypes adds powerful spellcasting to places where you might not expect. For example, the Warrior of the Mystic Arts Monk can expend Focus Points to cast spells, learning various magic from the Wizard school of spells to increase their utility beyond simply punching targets (which they can still do well). The Wizard is obviously the biggest beneficiary of this book’s contents, gaining four refined schools of magic from the classic version of D&D 5e, including fan-favorites like the Necromancer and Enchanter.

It remains to be seen how these subclasses have changed from their UA versions, as some required multiple tweaks due to player concerns. The Necromancer in particular went through major changes, transforming from having a single, strong undead summon to reverting somewhat back into the Wizard who specializes in creating small hordes of undead. The improvements seen from 5e to 5.5e for subclasses like the Arcana Domain Cleric and Arcane Archer Fighter are also exciting, perhaps giving players the perfect framework for their next character.

New Magic Items, Arcane Factions, & Fresh Spells Make This Book A Must-Have For DMs

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Beyond the new subclasses, Arcana Unleashed provides ambitious Dungeon Masters a wealth of new content to integrate into their games, both related to lore and mechanics. For those who like to play in worlds with rich structure, the book introduces nine different arcane Factions, with each having its own leadership, motivations, Bastion facilities, rivalries, Renown rewards, and more. New Background options for player characters come with these Factions, giving you more ways to build someone tied to a unique origin.

Some of the Factions include the Necromancy focused Covenant of the Grave, or the Conjuration mages from the Horizon Weavers, but it’s up to players and DMs on what they want to use. From a mechanics standpoint rather than story elements, Arcana Unleashed also adds 45 new magic items, 20 new Feats for players to take to diversify their characters, and 33 new spells for magical builds of all kinds. The book also gives DMs a variety of new stat blocks to wield in combat, from 19 diverse magical creatures to powerful archmages like the immortal spellcaster Venger.

Two Different Adventures Build Arcana Unleashed Into Something Any Player Can Enjoy

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Unlike Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, Arcana Unleashed is also providing players with full adventures to run, starting with Deadfall, a journey meant for Level 11 characters and going up to the fabled Level 20. With over 20 dedicated maps, additional magic items, and other features, this adventure is setting the stage for one of D&D‘s longest running stories to conclude, dealing with the infamous Red Wizards of Thay and their mage civil war. With players facing off against the tyrannical lich Szass Tam, this adventure is sure to be one to remember.

At the same time, Arcana Unleashed also provides great adventure options for beginners, with the Tomb of the Shadow Serpents journey also being present in the book. This adventure is meant for basic Level 1 characters, acting as an introduction into the world of D&D. Designed to last one to two sessions, this adventure acts both as a great point for players to get used to the TTRPG, as well as a testing ground for aspiring DMs to jump into the leadership role so necessary for running the game.

Tomb of the Shadow Serpents has players search for power in a dangerous crypt, with the offer of forbidden knowledge from aforementioned archmage Venger tempting all kinds of adventurous souls. A very different jumping off angle than most beginner adventures, this might be the most used part of the expansion beyond its new subclasses and other tools. Based on all the information revealed about Arcana Unleashed, it may be the best book for Dungeons and Dragons released in years, giving players a wealth of options to explore and adopt to enrich their games.

What are you looking forward to seeing the most from D&D‘s upcoming Arcana Unleashed book? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!