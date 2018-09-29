‘Fortnite’: Loot Lake Is Moving

Fortnite Season 6 is much more than spooky new locations and adorable pets, the newest season hides a much bigger – and darker – mystery for what lies ahead. Now that the Cube has successfully transformed Loot Lake and risen from its depths, it looks like the latest map addition is now on the move!

Hopping into the game, we weren’t the only ones that noticed that Loot Lake is not content staying put any longer. From the announcement trailer above, it’s not that surprising that it’s moving but given how active the cube itself was, we’re wondering what this means for the future of the map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those familiar with what’s been going on within the popular Battle Royale game, you know about the insane cube that has been dubbed “Kevin” by adoring Reddit fans and “Kevin” has been quite the busy oddity. Having made its way to several locations and spawning gravity domes around it, this cube also protected itself by playing the aggressor when players get too close.

Since then, “Kevin” melted into Loot Lake thus transforming it forever. As seen in the Season 6 reveal, it then departed from the map entirely, becoming its own entity.

There are definitely some big things happening in Epic Games’ online title and we can’t wait to see what this all means in the time to come!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? Does what we see thus far hold up to any of those fan theories that have been floating (heh) around? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”