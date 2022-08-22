Fortnite Seemingly Teasing Lord of the Rings Crossover

It looks like Fortnite's next major crossover could involve the beloved Lord of the Rings franchise. Over the past couple of years, Fortnite has collaborated with just about every major media property that you can think of. From Star Wars, to Marvel, and even WWE, Fortnite has brought in a number of familiar faces from some of the biggest franchises on Earth. And while The Lord of the Rings noticeably hasn't come to the popular battle royale shooter just yet, it looks like that could be changing soon enough.

Spotted by well-known Fortnite insider Shiina, Epic seems to have dropped a subtle tease within the game that indicates something associated with The Lord of the Rings is on the horizon. Specifically, a sand castle can currently be found on the beach within Fortnite that contains a striking resemblance to Helm's Deep. For those unaware, Helm's Deep is an iconic location from The Lord of the Rings and was seen most prominently in the movie The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. It's at this locale that one of the biggest battles in the entirety of LotR takes place.

Epic is currently teasing a The Lord of the Rings collaboration on the Island!



The Rock Kid is building this on the beach right now, and there are A LOT of similarities between this sand castle and a LotR castle!



(Thanks to @koooooomar & @FN_Assist for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/CThplKwCrh — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 19, 2022

For now, it remains unknown what a Fortnite and The Lord of the Rings crossover would even look like. Based on past collabs, it seems to be a guarantee that new skins associated with character skins from this series would be added to the game. Given the stature of The Lord of the Rings as a property, though, Epic Games could have even greater plans in store for this event.

Since Epic seems to now be blatantly teasing the arrival of The Lord of the Rings content in Fortnite, it seems like we could get a formal announcement somewhat soon. If and when that ends up happening, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about The Lord of the Rings coming to Fortnite in some manner? And what character skins from the franchise are you expecting to potentially appear in the game? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.