Fortnite Crosses Over With Marvel Once More With a Tiny Ant-Man Surprise

The world of Fortnite is no stranger to epic crossovers. With a John Wick-inspired skin and that incredible Thanos event to celebrate Avengers: Infinity War, the team over at Epic Games has proven that pretty much anything is possible. That endless possibility has inspired artists all over to present their own crossover desires, including the latest in a Marvel series! It even has a tiny Ant-Man surprise!

The latest in crossover goodness comes from artist ‘Real_Anupam’ on Instagram, who also has an incredible ArtStation account as well! This isn’t even his first Fortnite rodeo, but it is still incredibly impressive! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A post shared by Λ N U P Λ M (@real_anupam) on May 9, 2018 at 7:06am PDT

It’s no simple crossover either! The level of detailing is incredible and the skill alone is just pure artistic bliss. Plus, can we just take a moment to appreciate that Scarlet Witch, because damn.

If you look closely upon Iron Man’s shoulder, you can even see a wee little Ant-Man just hangin’ out for the ride! With the Infinity War crossover long since completed, yet the director of the film and Epic Games hosting a panel at this year’s E3 – who knows what the future holds?

As far as how the original collaboration unfolded, Epic Games mentioned previously that “This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.”

That event, sadly, has long since passed by we’re far from finished with the MCU and Fortnite is showing no signs of slowing down either! What other crossovers would you like to see? We’ve gotten a Star Wars fan-made one here, but what else is out there that you’d like to explore? Sound off with your thoughts, dreams, hopes, and wants for the Battle Royale title in the comment section below!

Want to hang out and talk even more gaming goodness? Feel free to follow this writer over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!