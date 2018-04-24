‘Fortnite’: Meteor Coming for Tilted Towers “Tomorrow”

With Fortnite version 3.6 now live (see the patch notes here), players have found a new area in Tilted Towers as well as new items that suggest that the meteor could be coming down as early as tomorrow. Either that, or EPIC Games has elevated their trolling to new levels of cruelty.

Check out this picture below, sourced from FortniteIntel, showing the new area you can find right now at Tilted Towers:

As you can see, it looks like a little “end of the world” viewing party has been set up on top of one of the buildings. If all of the meteor conspiracy theorists could enter into the game to hang out with each other, we’re pretty sure this is what their gatherings would look like. A few comfy seats in the hottest area of the game, the warm and cozy glow of a treasure chest, and some signs to celebrate the occasion.

Once again, the folks at FortniteIntel have taken pictures of some of the signs you’ll find in this new area, but these are not hidden. You can log on right now and find these same signs for yourself as proof. Here are a couple:

Pretty standard stuff. We see a sign depicting our love — everyone’s love — for Tilted Towers; the sign shows the Tilted Towers skyline enveloped in a heart. The second sign is less wholesome. It shows a meteor speeding downward. It’s the third sign, though, that could point to the imminent destruction of Tilted Towers:

Here we see a sign painted with the word “Today,” which has been crossed out and replaced with the word “Tomorrow.” No doubt, Fortnite players are going to assume that this means the meteor is touching down in Tilted Towers tomorrow.

That could certainly be the case. EPIC Games has been seemingly building up to some kind of in-game event for some time now, and we’ve been seeing more violent meteors lighting up the skies lately. The sign could also be a bit of a running joke, however. It’s very possible that “Today” being crossed out and being replaced with “Tomorrow” is hinting at the fact that the meteor is always “just about” to hit. Players are always assuming it’s about to happen, and the devs know that, and it’s possible they’re having some fun with us.

Either way, we should know by tomorrow whether the threat is imminent, or just a running gag. What do you think? Is EPIC going to destroy the most popular area in Fortnite, or are they just trolling the more paranoid players? Let us know in the comments below!